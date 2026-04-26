Strictly Come Dancing Host Search: Rylan Clark and Zoe Ball Lead Fan Poll

Following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, a Mail on Sunday survey reveals Rylan Clark and Zoe Ball as the fan favourites to take the helm of Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC faces a crucial decision to balance tradition with fresh appeal as it seeks new presenters for the beloved show.

After more than two decades of dazzling routines, glittering costumes and its fair share of scandals, Strictly Come Dancing is facing its biggest shake-up to date.

The departure of long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman has ignited a fervent search for their replacements, captivating both the entertainment industry and the show’s devoted fanbase. The past few months have seen a whirlwind of speculation, with numerous television personalities either expressing interest or firmly declining consideration for the coveted presenting roles. The BBC faces a critical decision, needing to select hosts who will not only maintain the show’s beloved format but also resonate with its loyal audience.

A recent survey conducted by The Mail on Sunday, involving thousands of viewers, reveals two clear frontrunners: Rylan Clark and Zoe Ball. Both former presenters of the Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two, they garnered 28% of the vote each, demonstrating strong support from the show’s core audience. Rylan Clark has already undergone a screen test with potential co-presenters, signaling serious consideration from the BBC.

Zoe Ball, having recently stepped down from her BBC Radio 2 duties, is also a strong contender, though she appears content with her current lifestyle on the South Coast. Other potential candidates include Emma Willis, who received 25% of the votes, and Alison Hammond, who garnered 17% despite previously stating she declined an offer due to scheduling conflicts. Veteran presenter Bradley Walsh, despite initial speculation, received only 14% of the vote, less than drag performer La Voix.

Alex Jones and Angela Scanlon, both former contestants, were the least favoured choices. The survey also explored viewer preferences regarding the new hosts’ characteristics. An overwhelming 88% of respondents indicated that the gender of the hosts was irrelevant, demonstrating a progressive outlook among the fanbase. Similarly, 74% expressed indifference towards whether the new presenters were already associated with the ‘Strictly family’.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s chief content officer, faces a delicate balancing act. She must navigate the challenge of honoring the show’s established legacy while simultaneously introducing fresh elements to attract new viewers. This is particularly crucial given recent scandals that have threatened the show’s stability. The future of Strictly Come Dancing hinges on finding the right combination of charisma, experience, and audience appeal in its new presenting duo.

The selection process is not merely about filling roles; it’s about preserving the magic of a show that has become a cornerstone of British television. The pressure is on to ensure that the next chapter of Strictly is as captivating and successful as the last, maintaining its position as the jewel in the BBC’s Saturday night programming





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Strictly Come Dancing Rylan Clark Zoe Ball Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman BBC Television Presenters

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