Strictly Come Dancing Hosting Speculation: Alison Hammond Reverses Stance, Bradley Walsh Faces Dilemma

As Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's replacements are sought for Strictly Come Dancing, Alison Hammond expresses interest, while Bradley Walsh faces a decision between the show and Gladiators. The article explores the potential hosting changes, career implications, and the challenges faced by both TV personalities. Alison Hammond, who had previously distanced herself, now indicates her strong interest in the role, saying she is "fit" and "not too busy". Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh, a frontrunner, might have to choose between Strictly and Gladiators, where he co-hosts with his son Barney.

Alison Hammond has significantly altered her position regarding the Strictly Come Dancing hosting role, emphasizing she would be 'crazy' to decline the opportunity. This follows the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman from the beloved BBC show last year, sparking considerable speculation about their replacements. Alison, a prominent figure known for her roles on This Morning and The Great British Bake Off, had initially downplayed her interest, citing her packed schedule.

She had previously stated she was too occupied with existing television projects, telling Radio Times she was unsure it was realistic, while acknowledging the role's desirability. "I would have loved to have done it – anybody that gets it, they're going to land the perfect job," she had mentioned. However, in a recent interview with Metro, Alison clarified her stance, stating, 'Do you think I would turn down Strictly if Strictly came along? Who would turn down Strictly! They'd be absolutely crazy.' She further explained she had been attempting to discourage speculation to improve her chances of being considered for the show. 'You all need to stop talking about it because I need to get in,' she emphasized. Alison concluded by asserting her fitness and availability, stating she could indeed participate. She said: 'I'm not too busy, I'm fitter than I've ever been before. I can do Strictly. I can do it all.' This development comes amid emerging reports placing Bradley Walsh as a potential frontrunner for the hosting position. Speculation regarding the hosting position coincides with reports that filming for The Chase, where Bradley has been a presenter since 2009, has been temporarily suspended for at least a year. The 65-year-old presenter is reportedly a favourite among producers for the BBC dancing show, yet insiders suggest a potential conflict given his commitment to another major Saturday night show, Gladiators. Bradley and his son, Barney, revived the Gladiators reboot in 2024, which quickly gained popularity. With three series, two celebrity editions, and a CBBC spin-off, several Gladiators have already made TV appearances, including on Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Sewing Bee. If Bradley were to secure the Strictly hosting role, it could necessitate his departure from Gladiators, a show that has notably advanced Barney's presenting career. Barney commenced his career in acting, appearing in Law & Order: UK and Doctors, before joining his father on ITV's Breaking Dad. He subsequently secured the prime-time position on Gladiators. A source told The Sun, 'Bradley is hugely ambitious and hard-working and hosting Strictly was a job he was born to do. But family is hugely important to him. He is very close to Barney and has helped him throughout his career.' This source continued, 'His son is currently enjoying having the biggest job of his life so far, but it’s unlikely the Beeb would let his dad host two big Saturday night shows.' Further adding, 'Producers want stars to be synonymous with those shows, and doing two big entertainment blockbusters on the BBC doesn’t sit well with channel chiefs, so does Bradley stay on Gladiators and secure his son’s future, or go for the job of a lifetime — and jeopardise his son’s future?' Adding to the complexities, Bradley maintains a demanding schedule even with the break from The Chase. He currently hosts Blankety Blank and Egypt’s Cosmic Code on Sky History. Moreover, The Chase requires filming three episodes daily for 50 days a year, with Bradley previously joking about his frequent presence at the studios. This situation poses a considerable career dilemma for Bradley, forcing him to weigh the allure of the Strictly hosting role against his commitment to Gladiators and his son's career development. Daily Mail has reached out to Bradley's representatives and the BBC for comment to understand the situation further. The potential involvement of Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh in the Strictly Come Dancing hosting role continues to generate significant interest within the entertainment industry, particularly given the show's enduring popularity and the high-profile nature of the role itself. The decisions made by both individuals, if either or both are selected for the role, will undoubtedly impact their respective career trajectories and influence the future of Strictly Come Dancing





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