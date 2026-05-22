Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicome, and Johannes Radebe Show Off Dance Moves at Chelsea Flower Show

Strictly Come Dancing's new hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicome, and Johannes Radebe made their first appearance together at the Chelsea Flower Show on Friday, where they displayed their dance skills in front of the audience.

Strictly Come Dancing's new hosts Emma Willis , Josh Widdicome , and Johannes Radebe made their first appearance together at the Chelsea Flower Show on Friday. Emma Willis , 50, looked effortlessly stylish in a beige waistcoat, tailored trousers, and chunky trainers.

Meanwhile, Josh Widdicome, 43, wore a white button-down shirt and dark trousers with smart suede shoes. Johannes, 39, stood out in a sheer floral shirt and olive green flares. He added extra height to his frame with Chelsea boots and a bright red manicure. The new hosts appeared in great spirits as they showed off their dance moves.

They were eager to demonstrate their skills and delighted the crowd when invited for photos. After the announcement of their hosting roles, Josh joked that he may have been 'the runt of the litter' due to his unlikely casting, opposite two of the most striking-looking people on television. He also expressed amusement about being asked to wear heels for a dance show





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Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Emma Willis Josh Widdicome Johannes Radebe Chelsea Flower Show Dance Moves Style Drama TV Show Comedy Dance Fashion

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