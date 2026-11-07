Strictly Come Dancing Jaimes Injury Rules Her Out Of Live Show

Jaime Winstone receives a bye from Strictly Come Dancing after tearing an abdominal muscle. Hosts send well wishes while other couples compete in Saturday night's live episode.

Jaime Winstone has been forced to withdraw from the latest live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing due to a significant physical injury sustained during rehearsals. The actress and her professional dance partner, Carlos Gu, will receive a bye through to the subsequent week of the competition. This decision was announced by the show's hosts at the very beginning of Saturday's live episode, confirming that the couple would not be performing.

Medical Grounds Trigger Competition Bye

Host Josh Widdicombe addressed the audience at the start of the show to explain the absence of one of the competing couples. He stated that Jaime Winstone had been advised not to perform during that specific weekend broadcast on medical grounds. He clarified that under the official rules of the competition, her withdrawal results in a bye that carries them directly to the next live show.

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Co-host Emma Willis added a personal message to the announcement, acknowledging that Jaime is watching the program from home. Willis expressed that the production team misses her presence on the studio floor. She conveyed that everyone involved is sending love and hopes for a speedy recovery for the actress.

Performance Scores And Judge Reactions

With Winstone and Gu absent, the dance floor featured several other couples vying for viewer votes. Big Brother presenter Will Best and his professional partner Dianne Buswell opened the evening's performances. They executed a quickstep routine set to Maroon 5's song This Love, ultimately receiving a score of 29 points from the judges panel.

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Judge Craig Revel Horwood critiqued the opening performance, noting that it required slight improvements to meet competition standards. Fellow judge Anton Du Beke offered a contrasting view, complimenting Best by saying he looked very lovely during the routine. Head judge Shirley Ballas concluded that the performance was a definite improvement, indicating the couple is working in the right direction.

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner and her partner Vito Coppola followed with a rumba performance to Coldplay's song Yellow. Their routine earned a score of 30 points. Judge Anton Du Beke stated he was really impressed with their execution. In stark contrast, judge Craig Revel Horwood expressed that he felt the exact opposite of Du Beke's sentiment regarding the quality of the dance.

International Stars And Storytelling Praise

Australian singer Delta Goodrem and her partner Kai Widdrington performed a cha cha routine to Jennifer Lopez's Let's Get Loud. The couple scored 31 points for their performance. Judge Motsi Mabuse remarked that Goodrem's heart was on the dancefloor, adding that she loved the spice Goodrem brings to the competition.

House Of The Dragon actress Bethany Antonia and her professional partner Nancy Gu performed a foxtrot to Leona Lewis's Bleeding Love. They also received a score of 30 points. Judge Anton Du Beke complimented Antonia on having the most beautiful hold, describing the performance as great stuff.

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Craig Revel Horwood provided further critique on Antonia's dancing, stating that he would like to see a stronger impression of leading from her. However, he conceded that the storytelling within the dance was absolutely exceptional. The couple will now wait for the results, hoping Winstone recovers in time for the following week.

Recovery Timeline And Next Steps

The primary focus for Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu is now on rehabilitation rather than competition. The production team has granted them a bye to next week's show. It is hoped that Winstone will be fit to return to the BBC dancing programme after suffering the torn abdominal muscle.

Fans of the show are likely eager to see how the remaining couples fare in the upcoming weeks. The bye allows the injured pair a crucial period to heal without the pressure of live elimination. Viewers can expect to see Winstone and Gu back on the floor once their medical team gives the all-clear for physical exertion.