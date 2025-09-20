Strictly Come Dancing Plagued by Scandals as New Series Begins

The long-running BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing faces a series of scandals including contestant infidelity and a rape investigation casting a shadow over the new series.

For over two decades, Strictly Come Dancing has been a staple of British television, celebrated as a glittering, family-friendly spectacle where celebrities dedicate themselves to learning complex dance routines. However, the BBC competition has recently been overshadowed by a series of scandals. As the new series prepares to launch, the Daily Mail examines the controversies that have emerged.

The BBC has announced its support for new contestant Thomas Skinner following his admission of infidelity. Furthermore, reports have surfaced of a drugs investigation involving two current stars, and a former participant has been arrested on suspicion of rape. These incidents are just the latest in a string of troubling developments for the show, including the controversial departure of Wynne Evans and allegations of abusive behavior directed at professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima. This has led to concerns about the show's image and its ability to maintain its reputation for wholesome entertainment. The show has faced accusations of voting irregularities, ageism and controversial exits. With a history that includes the infamous 'Strictly curse,' the show's recent controversies are challenging its long-held status as a beacon of family entertainment.\The announcement of Thomas Skinner's involvement in this year's series was quickly followed by revelations about his personal life. The former Apprentice contestant admitted to a brief affair with aesthetician Amy-Lucy O’Rourke, calling it a 'moment of madness.' This admission came shortly after his marriage to Sinead in May 2022. Amy-Lucy claimed the affair lasted for three months. Skinner has since publicly expressed regret, acknowledging the mistake and its potential consequences. His comments reveal the significant impact these actions have had on his personal life and family. The BBC's decision to stand by Skinner despite these revelations highlights the balancing act the network is attempting to navigate. He expressed remorse in a public statement, highlighting the briefness of the affair and the resulting emotional turmoil. He said he felt immense guilt and feared losing his wife. The news has put the show under scrutiny. \Adding further weight to the challenges, allegations of criminal behavior have emerged. In August, a former Strictly star was arrested on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest, stating that the investigation, conducted jointly with Hertfordshire Constabulary, is in its early stages. The alleged victim is receiving support from specialist officers. This investigation introduces a serious and unsettling element to the show’s recent challenges. The allegations are concerning. The police are calling for anyone with relevant information to come forward. The arrest comes amid a third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. The revelations of a police investigation, alongside the admission of infidelity, cast a shadow over the launch of the new series. The cumulative effect of these scandals raises questions about the show's future and its ability to retain its audience, as well as the need to maintain its integrity





