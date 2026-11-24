Serial prankster Daniel Jarvis reveals how he disrupted the Strictly Come Dancing live show in Blackpool by hiding a mobile phone. BBC bosses are furious.

Serial prankster Daniel Jarvis has publicly detailed the method behind the disruption of a live Strictly Come Dancing broadcast, admitting he orchestrated a stunt involving a hidden mobile phone played explicit sounds during the program. The incident occurred on Saturday during the live show filmed at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, causing a visible distraction for judges and viewers alike.

Methodology Of The Blackpool Tower Stunt

Jarvis explained to the Daily Mail that he collaborated with YouTube urban explorer Ally Law to execute the prank, leveraging Law's prior experience climbing the 518ft tower. Law had previously gained entry to the structure last year, providing the duo with the necessary logistical knowledge to bypass security measures. On the Saturday afternoon before the broadcast began, Law sneaked into the ballroom while the production crew was still setting up for the evening's live event. He successfully placed a mobile device in a concealed location within the venue, programming it to ring with explicit noises when triggered by an incoming call.

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Jarvis Criticizes Execution And Volume

Despite the audacity of the plan, Jarvis expressed significant dissatisfaction with the final result, primarily complaining that the audio volume was insufficient to achieve the desired effect. He revealed that he had originally intended to time the call to coincide with judge Craig Revel Horwood, noting a personal dislike for Revel Horwood's demeanor on the show. However, due to the complexities of the live broadcast delay, the timing was missed, and the phone rang while judge Motsi Mabuse was speaking. Jarvis stated that his accomplice failed to place the phone near a microphone, resulting in the sounds being barely audible to the audience. He acknowledged that Mabuse handled the interruption with grace, making a quip that defused the tension, and offered an apology for any embarrassment caused.

BBC Reaction And Police Investigation

BBC executives were left furious by the breach of security and the disruption to the high-profile event, which unfolded as Red-faced judge Motsi Mabuse delivered feedback to singer Delta Goodrem. Goodrem had just completed a Quickstep performance with dancer Kai Widdrington to the song I Wanna Be The Only One by Eternal and BeBe Winans when the disturbance occurred. Host Emma Willis was forced to issue an on-air apology to the viewing public, and the corporation immediately contacted authorities on site. Lancashire Police confirmed they are investigating the matter following a formal complaint from event organizers. Officers have seized the mobile phone involved in the incident and are currently assessing whether any criminal offenses have been committed under existing laws.

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Prankster Criminal History And Future Risks

Jarvis, also known online as Jarvo69, has a extensive record of similar invasions, including a previous incident in 2023 where he smuggled a phone into the BBC Match of the Day set to play identical sounds. His history of trespassing includes infiltrating major sporting venues such as Twickenham, the Oval, Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Cheltenham Festival. These actions have previously led to severe legal consequences, including a 15-month jail sentence imposed at Kingston Crown Court in March 2022 for using a false ID to enter Twickenham during an England Six Nations match. This conviction infringed Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006, and his case is scheduled for adjournment on May 10 for consideration of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Additionally, he received a five-year ban from national and international football matches in November after invading the pitch at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Legal Consequences And Public Statement

While Jarvis claims he is not concerned about the potential legal repercussions from Lancashire Constabulary, his defiant stance may be challenged by the seriousness of the charges. He stated that he has been in trouble with the law frequently due to his pranks and expects authorities to find something that might not stick. However, the combination of trespass, fraud, and potential public order offenses related to this live television disruption presents a complex legal scenario. As the investigation continues, the strict enforcement of security protocols at major broadcast events is likely to be scrutinized to prevent future incursions by urban explorers and pranksters seeking viral attention.