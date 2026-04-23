Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two Facing Transformation into Video Podcast

The BBC is reportedly considering turning the popular Strictly Come Dancing spin-off, It Takes Two, into a video podcast amid wider changes to the franchise and uncertainty surrounding the future of hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East. Professional dancer Karen Hauer has also announced her departure from Strictly.

Popular BBC dance show spin-off, It Takes Two , is facing a significant transformation as the corporation explores turning it into a video podcast , or 'vodcast'.

This potential shift comes amid broader changes within the Strictly Come Dancing franchise, sparked by the upcoming departure of main show hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly in 2025. Hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East were initially reported to be 'at risk' of losing their positions, fueling speculation about the show's future. The BBC is reportedly considering this move after witnessing the success of a similar format, The Traitors: Uncloaked, which garnered millions of viewers.

The decision to explore a vodcast format is driven by the increasing popularity of podcasts and video podcasts across various demographics. Insiders suggest this is a 'shrewd move' to reach a wider audience and adapt to changing viewing habits. While the BBC initially denied reports of Janette and Fleur being axed, Janette herself admitted uncertainty about her future on the show, stating everyone was 'on standby'.

Previous hosts of It Takes Two include Claudia Winkleman, Zoe Ball, and Rylan Clark, highlighting a history of presenter changes. The current overhaul aims for a 'clean slate' by September, distancing the show from recent controversies and ushering in a 'fresh era'. Alongside the potential changes to It Takes Two, professional dancer Karen Hauer has announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing after 14 years. Hauer confirmed her decision in an emotional video, citing a desire to pursue new projects.

Her exit follows rumors of a wider 'cull' of talent within the show. While the BBC maintains the possibility of Janette and Fleur taking on other roles within the organization, the future of It Takes Two remains uncertain as the corporation navigates a period of significant change. The move towards a vodcast format represents a bold step for the long-running spin-off, reflecting the BBC's commitment to adapting to the evolving media landscape and reaching audiences in new and innovative ways.

The changes are intended to revitalize the show and ensure its continued success in the face of increasing competition





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Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two Janette Manrara Fleur East BBC Video Podcast Vodcast Karen Hauer

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