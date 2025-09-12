Strictly Come Dancing's Thomas Skinner Breaks Silence on Interview Exit

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Thomas Skinner addresses rumours of him leaving an interview early, explaining that he was caught off guard by personal messages on a journalist's phone.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Thomas Skinner has addressed reports he abruptly left an interview ahead of the BBC show's launch. Thomas was scheduled to speak to journalists at the press event, but after a few minutes, he reportedly muttered 'I’m not doing this' and walked away. Clearing the air on his Instagram, Thomas wrote: 'To set the record straight off the back of yesterday. During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation.

I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages - not about Strictly, but about a personal story from my past.' He continued: 'I've been through some difficult times in my life, which I've worked hard to move on from. In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself. This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself. I'm sorry I picked up someone else's phone and I don't even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don't want to suggest any bad intentions on their part.' Thomas concluded: 'What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I'm so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I've been shown so far. It means the world to me, and I can't wait to give it my all on that dance floor. Bosh.' Thomas' participation on Strictly Come Dancing was confirmed last month. He stated at the time: 'I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff! I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!' TV viewers might recognize Thomas from his appearance on The Apprentice in 2019, where he gained recognition as a standout contestant. Since then, he has appeared on various shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Wheel, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Good Morning Britain, and Faking It





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Thomas Skinner Interview Social Media BBC

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing wins Talent Show gong at the National Television Awards after string of scandalsAmanda Abbington today slammed the 'toxic environment' at Strictly Come Dancing as she repeated bullying allegations against Giovanni Pernice. The actress has made a series of accusations about the teaching methods of her dancer partner on Strictly.

Read more »

Thomas Skinner brags about 'five-figure salary' he's being paid for StrictlyThomas Skinner has shared details of his Strictly Come Dancing salary after he made headlines this week for storming out of a press event.

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing Contestant Thomas Skinner Walks Out on Interview After Phone SnatchThomas Skinner caused a stir at the Strictly Come Dancing press day by abruptly walking out of an interview and seizing a reporter's phone during a tense exchange. The former Apprentice star's actions have left organizers furious and BBC bosses grappling with the repercussions of his behavior.

Read more »

BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Vicky Pattison says 'bring it on' in show updateThe Geordie Shore star is getting ready for the ballroom

Read more »

Thomas Skinner brushes off Strictly meltdown in a glittering purple suit as he gets his dancing shoes on days before show debut - after controversial star revealed his five-figure pay checkControversial Strictly signing Thomas Skinner dramatically stormed out of the dance competition's first press event on Tuesday.

Read more »

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star rejected two partners as 'it would have felt completely wrong'Toyah Willcox said it would have felt inappropriate as she reflected on her stint on the 2024 show

Read more »