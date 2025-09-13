Strictly Come Dancing's Thomas Skinner Walks Out of Press Launch After Phone Snatches

Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Thomas Skinner, caused a stir at the show's press launch by walking out after taking issue with being recorded. Despite the incident, the BBC has confirmed his participation in the show.

Thomas Skinner , a contestant on the popular BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing , has faced criticism for his behavior at the show's official press launch . The 34-year-old former Apprentice star walked out of the interviews during the launch on Tuesday, September 9th, after appearing to be upset about being recorded.

While speaking alongside fellow contestant Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank, Skinner reacted angrily when asked about Strictly, snatching a reporter's phone and abruptly leaving the interview.The incident sparked concern among BBC executives, who initially issued a statement emphasizing that any behavior falling below expectations would not be tolerated. However, despite the outburst, the BBC has confirmed that Skinner will remain on the show. Sources close to the production have stated that all 15 celebrities were scheduled to participate in the launch shoot, and they hope that the situation will be resolved promptly. During the contentious interview, audio captures Skinner questioning the recording, stating: 'What's that? Are you taping it?' The reporter, confirming the standard practice, responded: 'We have to record it.' Skinner further reacted by snatching the phone and declaring, 'That's about me.' Witnesses reported that he then abruptly walked away from the press conference, leaving the reporters surprised and scrambling to understand the situation. Today, Skinner was spotted near Elstree, seemingly preparing for the show's pre-recording session, suggesting he intends to proceed with his participation on Strictly Come Dancing. Despite the controversy, no official announcement regarding any disciplinary actions has been made by the BBC





OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Thomas Skinner BBC Press Launch Controversy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thomas Skinner brags about 'five-figure salary' he's being paid for StrictlyThomas Skinner has shared details of his Strictly Come Dancing salary after he made headlines this week for storming out of a press event.

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing Contestant Thomas Skinner Walks Out on Interview After Phone SnatchThomas Skinner caused a stir at the Strictly Come Dancing press day by abruptly walking out of an interview and seizing a reporter's phone during a tense exchange. The former Apprentice star's actions have left organizers furious and BBC bosses grappling with the repercussions of his behavior.

Read more »

BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Vicky Pattison says 'bring it on' in show updateThe Geordie Shore star is getting ready for the ballroom

Read more »

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star rejected two partners as 'it would have felt completely wrong'Toyah Willcox said it would have felt inappropriate as she reflected on her stint on the 2024 show

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing's Thomas Skinner Breaks Silence on Interview ExitStrictly Come Dancing contestant Thomas Skinner addresses rumours of him leaving an interview early, explaining that he was caught off guard by personal messages on a journalist's phone.

Read more »

BBC Strictly Come Dancing release exciting first photo of celebrities ahead of new seriesThe BBC dancing show returns on Saturday September, 20

Read more »