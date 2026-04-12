Strictly Come Dancing Shake-Up: Veteran Dancers Axed and Fresh Talent Sought

Strictly Come Dancing is undergoing major changes with the departure of several veteran professional dancers and a search for new talent, including potential international stars and a focus on social media presence. The shake-up also extends to the spin-off show, It Takes Two, reflecting a broader strategy to attract younger viewers and adapt to the evolving media landscape.

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly undergoing a significant shake-up with several veteran professional dancers being axed, leaving fans stunned and prompting a search for fresh talent. Sources indicate that the BBC show is actively seeking new international talent to revitalize the program, with US dancer D'Angelo Castro, who has previously appeared on Dancing With The Stars and has a strong social media presence, being considered a potential addition.

The show's producers are reportedly aiming to attract a younger audience by prioritizing dancers with a larger online following, particularly on TikTok, leading to speculation that social media influence plays a role in casting decisions. Several popular dancers like Nadiya, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez have been let go, while the show seems to be looking for a new Giovanni Pernice. This shift suggests a strategic move to broaden the show's appeal and engage with a wider demographic.\Adding to the changes, the departure of Karen Hauer, Strictly's longest-serving female professional, has been particularly emotional for fans. Hauer, who had been with the show for 13 years, announced her departure to focus on other ventures and expressed her pride in her journey from the Bronx to become a prominent figure on the show. Karen's last celebrity partner on the series was Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. She also reached the final with Mark Wright in 2014. The shake-up also extends to the show's spin-off, It Takes Two, with Fleur East and Janette Manrara reportedly being axed as well. This revamp of the weeknight show on BBC Two is said to be a response to recent controversies and a desire to freshen up the program. The decision to prioritize social media engagement appears to be a key factor in the changes. For example, Dianne Buswell has a lot of followers on TikTok.\The reported changes at Strictly Come Dancing reflect a broader trend in the entertainment industry of leveraging social media to connect with younger audiences. The show's producers are looking to adapt to the evolving media landscape and maintain its popularity by attracting new viewers. The move to bring in new talent and revamp the spin-off show indicates a concerted effort to keep the franchise relevant and exciting for both existing fans and a younger demographic. The focus on social media presence indicates a recognition of the significant role platforms like TikTok play in shaping entertainment trends and reaching wider audiences. This shift highlights how traditional media outlets are increasingly incorporating digital strategies to stay competitive in the evolving entertainment landscape. The changes, particularly the axing of established professionals and the consideration of social media influence in casting decisions, have sparked debate among fans about the direction of the show, but at the same time, this is an attempt to adapt to new trends





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