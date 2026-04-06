Strictly Come Dancing Shakeup: Katya Jones Celebrates Amidst Lineup Changes and Show Revamp

Katya Jones and other Strictly stars celebrate their return after a lineup bloodbath, while plans for a show revamp and potential departures of Fleur East and Janette Manrara from 'It Takes Two' are revealed.

Katya Jones and fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars celebrated securing their places on the next series of the show with a night out at ABBA Voyage, following a significant shakeup in the professional dancer lineup. The event provided a moment of joy and camaraderie amidst the upheaval, with Katya, Alexis Warr, Julian Caillon, Carlos Gu, and Lauren Oakley all in attendance.

The atmosphere was one of shared relief and excitement for the upcoming season, with the group enjoying the iconic music and vibrant ambiance of the ABBA Voyage experience. Katya, expressing her appreciation for the support and joy brought by the people involved, shared a series of photos from the night on Instagram, dressed in a 70s-inspired ensemble. She celebrated the event alongside her friends and colleagues, who were also looking forward to the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.\ The recent changes within Strictly Come Dancing have caused significant waves, as several professional dancers have been unexpectedly dropped from the lineup. Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez are among those who will not be returning, sparking emotional reactions and raising questions about the criteria used in these decisions. It's understood that social media presence, particularly the number of followers on platforms like TikTok, may have played a role in the decisions, leading to criticism and concerns about the focus on online popularity. The axing of some dancers with smaller online followings, compared to those with a larger presence, has fueled discussions about the direction of the show and its appeal to a younger audience. Karen Hauer, who was the longest-serving female dancer on the show, described her departure as stressful and emotional, highlighting the impact of these changes on the professional dancers and their connection with the show. Karen has been supported by her dogs and she spoke about the impact of her emotional state on them. She added that her dogs have really helped her get through this.\Amidst these changes, there are plans for a major revamp of the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show, It Takes Two. Fleur East and Janette Manrara are reportedly in the firing line as executives seek a fresh start, aiming to distance the show from recent controversies. The move comes as bosses are attempting to overhaul the show after a string of scandals. An industry source revealed that the BBC is determined to usher in a fresh era, with no one feeling safe at this time. Former Strictly pro Janette, who took over hosting duties in 2021, and pop star Fleur, who joined the line-up in 2023, are both reportedly facing potential changes. While it remains unclear what specific roles the departing stars might have in the future, sources suggest bosses are aiming for an entirely fresh start following years of criticism and controversy surrounding the professional dancers. In addition, Neil Jones and Nancy Xu, who rarely had celebrity dance partners, will also go without one this year, though they are expected to participate in the group dance numbers. This overall restructuring signifies a shift in the show's direction, aiming to address past concerns and bring a new dynamic to the Strictly Come Dancing universe





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Strictly Come Dancing Katya Jones ABBA Voyage Janette Manrara Fleur East

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