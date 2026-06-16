Strictly Come Dancing Winner's Son Forced to Leave School Amid Parents' Divorce

Ore Oduba's son has been forced to leave his private prep school mid-term amid the fallout of his parents' divorce. The Strictly Come Dancing winner and his wife Portia Jett announced their separation in 2024 after nine years of marriage.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba 's son has been forced to leave his private prep school mid-term amid the fallout of his parents' divorce. Ore, 40, and his wife Portia Jett , an ex-TV researcher, 36, announced their separation in 2024 after nine years of marriage.

Portia posted a photograph of her embracing their eight-year-old son Roman as he set off for his first day at a new school. She wrote, 'I haven't got this, but you have.

' She later added that it was heartbreaking leaving her emotional son, telling her followers, 'Just dropped him off. He got really upset.

' Portia expressed her feelings as a parent, saying, 'God as a parent nothing prepares you for holding it together, smiling, being strong, supportive and saying all the right things whilst all you want to do is cry too. ' In an evening update, Portia said she was 'so relieved' after picking up her son and hearing about his first day.

She wrote, 'I'd been feeling anxious all day but he had a good first day... his teacher said he was a little shy but made friends and did really well. So I'm happy.. tomorrow we go again,' she wrote. Following their split Ore and Portia sold their Kent family home, which they bought in 2022, with Portia admitting that their children Roman and daughter Genie, four, were left heartbroken by the decision.

Portia told her social media followers in March, 'I told the children that we are selling the house.

' She explained that it was hard for Roman to have these conversations, 'He's really upset. I wanted to let the kids know, I tried to explain why. It's gutting, and I've known for a while.

' In a recent interview Ore admitted he has lost thousands of pounds to his 30-year porn addiction. The former Strictly Come Dancing winner opened up about his 'life destroying' porn addiction late last year.

Ore has said that the addiction, which started when he was just nine years old after he was shown adult images, left him on the brink of ending his own life and he wanted to speak out now to highlight the issue of children seeing sexual imagery on social media. He has now confessed 'I've spent thousands on pornography' in an interview about his financial successes and failures.

The former CBeebies presenter became a household name after he lifted the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy in the show's most-watched final ever in 2016. Since then, he's branched out into a successful Musical Theatre career, starring as Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang among other shows, in recent months. But his career choices, alongside his porn addiction, has led to periods of financial instability.

Around the same time as his Strictly stint the star switched from being employed by the BBC to being self-employed, and he explained to The Sunday Times that 'I've always wanted to live within my means but I do feel Strictly gave me a false sense of stability.

' Ore has admitted he's unsure if he will ever buy another house after selling the family home this year. 'Having been a property owner, some of the information I'm reading is making me wonder if property ownership is as efficient an investment as I'd been led to believe,' he told The Sunday Times. 'A lot of my life has followed the path of what was meant to happen, what I thought were acceptable and traditional means and methods.

Following their split Ore and Portia sold their Kent family home, which they bought in 2022, with Portia admitting that their children were left heartbroken by the decision (Seen together in 2016) 'But essentially, just because I've sold a house doesn't necessarily mean I need to buy another one - I'm continuing to look for investment avenues that will work for me better.

'In terms of property, honestly, sometimes I'm all but ready to buy a motorhome and get a dog. Home for me is way beyond bricks and mortar.

' Former TV researcher Portia has recently started a new career, qualifying as a personal trainer and shares regular updates about her new relationship and family life with her 51k Instagram followers





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Ore Oduba Portia Jett Strictly Come Dancing Divorce Porn Addiction Financial Instability Family Life

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