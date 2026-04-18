Strictly Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Plan Cozy Viewing Party Amidst Hosting Speculation, Alison Hammond Declares Readiness, and Bradley Walsh Emerges as a Frontrunner

Former Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly plan to watch the new season together, while Alison Hammond clarifies her strong interest in the hosting role, and Bradley Walsh is reportedly a top contender despite potential conflicts with Gladiators.

Claudia Winkleman has disclosed her plans to watch the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her former co-host Tess Daly . Both presenters stepped down from their hosting duties on the popular BBC dancing competition last year, leading to widespread speculation about their potential replacements. However, Winkleman, 54, has revealed that she and Daly, 57, will instead be enjoying the Strictly launch together from the comfort of a private viewing.

Speaking to The Mirror, Winkleman shared their convivial arrangements: Tess and I have already planned... we are having jacket potatoes and I am having the salmon. She is coming to ours, her and Vern (husband Vernon Kay), I am not joking. She further elaborated on their cozy night in, stating: I am going to set her up with a nightie and we are going to watch and support and love it. This revelation comes shortly after Winkleman appeared to backtrack on previous statements rejecting the Strictly hosting role. She recently asserted that it would be crazy to turn down such an opportunity, suggesting a potential shift in her stance regarding a return to the ballroom. Meanwhile, Alison Hammond, a beloved personality from This Morning and The Great British Bake Off, has consistently been named as a strong contender for the vacant hosting position. Hammond, 51, had previously distanced herself from the coveted gig, citing her packed schedule with existing television projects. In an interview with Radio Times, she commented: I'm so busy babes, that I'm not sure it's going to happen. It's unrealistic. I would have loved to have done it – anybody that gets it, they're going to land the perfect job. But I'm so happy with everything I've got. What would I drop, to do Strictly? However, in a more recent interview with Metro, Hammond has clarified her position. She expressed enthusiasm for the possibility, asking: Do you think I would turn down Strictly if Strictly came along? Who would turn down Strictly! They'd be absolutely crazy. Hammond explained her earlier remarks as a strategic move to manage the constant media attention: I was trying to back them off because ultimately everyone keeps putting my name in the mix and they're ruining my chances of even getting on to Strictly, d'you know what I mean? You all need to stop talking about it because I need to get in. Concluding her thoughts on her suitability for the role, Hammond confidently stated: I'm not too busy, I'm fitter than I've ever been before. I can do Strictly. I can do it all. All these people saying:'I'm too busy, and I can't do it…', I could do Strictly. Let's put that on the record. In separate developments, Bradley Walsh has emerged as another prominent frontrunner for the new host of Strictly Come Dancing. Reports surfaced last week indicating a halt in filming for The Chase, a show Walsh has fronted since 2009, for at least a year. This development has positioned the 65-year-old presenter as a favored candidate by BBC producers. However, TV insiders suggest that Walsh might face a significant conflict of interest. He is also the face of another highly successful Saturday night program, Gladiators. Bradley and his son Barney, 28, revived the popular 1990s reboot in 2024, and the show has achieved immediate success with viewers, spanning three series, two celebrity specials, and a CBBC spin-off. Many Gladiators have also made notable appearances on shows like Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Sewing Bee. Should Bradley Walsh accept the Strictly hosting role, he may be compelled to step away from Gladiators, a show that has played a crucial part in launching his son's presenting career





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Claudia Winkleman Tess Daly Alison Hammond Bradley Walsh

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vernon Kay 'biased' towards Tess Daly as he poses in swim shorts on sun-soaked holidayThe BBC Radio 2 star and the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter recently jetted off to the Caribbean

Read more »

Every Star Rumoured To Become New Strictly Come Dancing HostsDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Strictly's Alexis Warr supported as she marks return to UK as BBC show future uncertainFans will recall that the professional dancer, who hails from America, was introduced to the BBC One dance show's pro line-up for the first time last year

Read more »

Tess Daly beams in swimsuit as she shares snaps from lavish holiday with Vernon KayThe former Strictly host shared a string of pictures of herself sporting her own swimwear range while on a lavish holiday with her husband, Vernon Kay

Read more »

Claudia Winkleman Voices Fears Over 'Terrifying' Rise of Antisemitism in UKBBC star Claudia Winkleman, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, has spoken out about her deep concerns regarding the growing antisemitism in Britain. The TV presenter shared her personal experiences and fears, highlighting the importance of solidarity and reflecting on the historical trauma faced by her family. Winkleman also discussed her reluctance to engage in online debates due to their lack of nuance.

Read more »

Tess Daly Twins with Lookalike Daughter Phoebe in Matching Pink BeachwearPresenter Tess Daly, 57, and her 21-year-old daughter Phoebe Kay exude style as they coordinate in identical pink swimwear from Tess's NAIA Beach brand during a lavish holiday. The stunning photos shared on Instagram highlight their striking resemblance and Tess's successful swimwear venture.

Read more »