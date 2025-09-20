Strictly Launch Sparks Social Media Frenzy: Lewis Cope's Resemblance to Vernon Kay

The launch of the new Strictly Come Dancing series was marked by social media reactions to Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope, who stepped in at the last minute to replace Kristian Nairn. Fans quickly noticed a striking resemblance between Cope and TV presenter Vernon Kay, leading to widespread discussion and trending topics. This event, combined with Nairn's withdrawal due to health issues, set the stage for an eventful season.

Viewers of the latest Strictly Come Dancing series launch were quick to point out the striking resemblance between Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and TV presenter Vernon Kay . Social media was abuzz with comments comparing the two, with many fans expressing their surprise at the similarity. Cope, 30, was paired with professional dancer Katya Jones, 36, stepping in at the last minute to replace Kristian Nairn , who had to withdraw due to medical reasons.

This unexpected casting change and the subsequent focus on Cope's appearance created a buzz around the show's launch, overshadowing, to some extent, the other celebrity contestants and the debut of the new season. The comparisons were made as the celebrities gathered on the iconic Strictly sofa to chat with co-hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. Fans took to social media to express their observations, with comments such as 'Honestly thought Lewis was Vernon Kay' and 'Why does Lewis look like Vernon Kay?' rapidly circulating. This initial reaction to Cope's appearance quickly became a trending topic, setting the stage for what promises to be an eventful season of the popular BBC show. Lewis, who was announced as a late addition, had revealed on The One Show that he learned about the opportunity while walking down Oxford Street. He departed Emmerdale in July 2024 after 18 months, where his character Nicky decided to leave the village. Lewis has since shared shirtless photos and modeling shoots on his social media, as well as travels with his girlfriend Rachel Lopez, a personal trainer. He also has a surprising friendship with legendary football star David Beckham, appearing in an advertisement for Beckham's fragrance, Bold Instinct. The situation surrounding Kristian Nairn's departure from the show also contributed to the buzz, with Nairn announcing his withdrawal due to unexpected medical reasons. In a statement, Nairn expressed his disappointment and wished the show and his fans well, emphasizing his support and the unexpected nature of his departure. The production team at BBC Studios, including Executive Producer Sarah James, also conveyed their regret at Nairn's exit while extending well wishes for his recovery, highlighting the challenges of the show and the circumstances that led to this surprising last-minute change. Nairn, known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, also commented on the difficulties his height might cause on the dancefloor. In an Instagram video, Nairn was very open, sharing his experience with high levels of stress, grief, and his decision to step back. He expressed his commitment to honesty and transparency with his fans. This honesty was highlighted by his description of dealing with 'a little bit of grief', providing insights into his personal challenges. Nairn acknowledged his mother's role in his life, highlighting his emotional strength. The outpouring of sympathy on social media and the candid nature of Nairn's explanation further fueled the ongoing discussions regarding the series launch.\This season of Strictly Come Dancing has already generated significant interest even before the first proper dance-off. With the unexpected cast changes and immediate fan observations, the show is already dominating conversations online and in the media. The sudden departure of Kristian Nairn added unexpected drama, while the replacement, Lewis Cope, unexpectedly became a talking point not for his dancing prowess but for his resemblance to Vernon Kay. This kind of attention often bodes well for a series, providing a lot of free publicity and increasing viewership numbers. It also helps shape the audience’s emotional investment in the ongoing competition. Cope's casting had a clear impact on the show's launch, overshadowing the other celebrity participants. The initial shock and amusement at the striking resemblance between Cope and Kay are, however, unlikely to detract from the core appeal of Strictly Come Dancing: the dancing itself. This also suggests the importance of the overall visual aesthetics and the potential for celebrity appearance to influence fan perception. While the show ultimately depends on the quality of dance performances, the immediate reactions on social media illustrate the potential for off-screen aspects to create a buzz, and ultimately determine the show's success. The series has a proven track record of turning contestants into stars, and the focus on Cope's appearance, even before the first dance, sets the stage for what should be an interesting season.\The production team is faced with navigating unexpected challenges and keeping the audience captivated. The departure of Kristian Nairn, and his replacement with Lewis Cope, has presented unique challenges. It demonstrates the necessity of the show to remain adaptable while still meeting its fans' expectations and upholding the show's high standards. The reactions from the audience have shown how deeply invested they are. The show's organizers, therefore, need to adjust to the changing needs of its audience while always ensuring the quality of the performances. Given the quick-paced nature of modern television, and the potential of social media to influence viewers, the program will need to utilize these platforms to sustain the buzz and appeal of the show. The immediate response to Cope's appearance shows just how important these platforms can be. With the departure of Kristian Nairn, and the late announcement of the substitution, the show has quickly adapted. The response from the production team and the fans, on both sides, shows their resilience, making sure the show continues. The upcoming episodes will allow Cope to stand out, and his performances will eventually decide if he’ll be as much a success as his predecessor. Meanwhile, the show's producers will have to take this as a lesson, and be prepared to manage anything, no matter how big or small. The combination of surprise twists and the high level of audience engagement makes the show a testament to the enduring popularity of the series





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Lewis Cope Vernon Kay Kristian Nairn Social Media

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vernon Kay shares majorly awkward moment on first date with Strictly's Tess DalyBBC Radio 2 presenter Veron Kay and Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly began dating in 2001 but Vernon has opened up about the 'worst memory' from the day

Read more »

Strictly fans furious Dianne Buswell 'might have to stop podcast with Chris McCausland'Strictly Come Dancing fans are raging at the news that Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland's podcast might have to come to a sudden halt.

Read more »

Craig Revel Horwood reveals Royal family member has 'great rhythm' for Strictly Come DancingThe Strictly judge opened up on which Royal family member 'loves dancing'

Read more »

Strictly's Thomas Skinner Faces Scrutiny Amid Affair RevelationsBusinessman and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Thomas Skinner finds himself embroiled in scandal due to an affair, leading to intense media scrutiny and impacting his public image and relationships.

Read more »

BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2025 start time, full line-up and how to watchThe hit BBC dancing show is back with a new batch of stars

Read more »

BBC Strictly Come Dancing exciting first-look at launch show in show-stopping photosThe hit dancing show returns to BBC tonight at 6.40pm

Read more »