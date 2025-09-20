Strictly Reunion: Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova Reunite After Nearly 20 Years

Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova, winners of Strictly Come Dancing, reunite on set nearly two decades after their victory, offering advice to current contestants and sparking nostalgia for fans.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova shared a heartwarming reunion almost two decades after their victory on the hit BBC show. The pair, who won the Glitterball Trophy in one of the earliest series, were surprised to find each other on set for the upcoming season, sparking a nostalgic moment for fans.

The reunion celebrated their significant achievement and brought back memories of their successful run, which included winning two Christmas special trophies and topping the leaderboard during the Strictly live tour. Darren, now sporting a grey stubbly beard and salt-and-pepper hair, shared advice for the current contestants, emphasizing the importance of authenticity. He reflected on his experience, encouraging the new celebrities to embrace their true personalities and avoid being pressured to conform to a manufactured character. This message of staying true to oneself resonated with the spirit of the show and the enduring popularity of Darren and Lilia's partnership. The heartwarming reunion between Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova served as a delightful throwback for fans of Strictly Come Dancing, reminding them of the magic and chemistry that made the couple champions. The surprise meeting on set was a testament to the lasting impact of their performance and the enduring appeal of the show. The pair wasted no time in reliving their ballroom magic, swaying together once again on the dancefloor, which created a magical and nostalgic moment. Darren also offered advice to the current contestants of the show, urging them to embrace their true selves and not to change their personalities. \This year's series is highly anticipated, with fans already placing bets on who will take home the coveted Glitterball Trophy. A new lineup of celebrities is set to grace the dancefloor, including Balvinder Sopal, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Ellie Goldstein, La Voix, Chris Robshaw, Thomas Skinner, Stefan Dennis, Vicky Pattison, Ross King, Karen Carney, Lewis Cope, and George Clark. Bookmakers are already assessing the odds, with Lewis Cope, from Emmerdale, currently leading the pack as the favorite to win. The anticipation for the new series is palpable, with the public eager to see the contestants showcase their talents and create their own memorable moments. This year's lineup includes various celebrities from different backgrounds, making the show more interesting to watch. Ladbrokes representative Cal Gildart highlighted Darren and Lilia's legacy as the most successful couple in Strictly history, adding to the excitement surrounding their reunion. The show continues to draw a massive audience and remains a staple in British television. With the launch of the new series imminent, the excitement is building among fans who are eager to see which celebrities will dazzle on the dancefloor. \The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 lineup has been revealed, featuring a diverse group of contestants. Lewis Cope is leading the odds at 3/1, with Dani Dyer close behind at 4/1, followed by Ellie Goldstein at 5/1. Balvinder Sopal's odds are at 12/1, while Harry Aikines-Aryeetey's are at 16/1. Vicky Pattison's odds are slightly higher, at 10/1. Stefan Dennis's odds are currently at 28/1, while La Voix's odds sit at 33/1. Chris Robshaw has odds of 50/1, and Ross King has odds of 66/1. This season promises to be filled with excitement and competition, as the contestants aim to impress the judges and win the Glitterball Trophy. The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await the performances and journeys of their favorite celebrities. The competition is fierce, and the public will be keen to follow the progress of all the contestants. The diverse lineup will undoubtedly bring a fresh dynamic to the show. The series is expected to be filled with drama, incredible dance routines, and memorable moments





