Strictly's Amy Dowden Devastated by Sudden Loss of Friend to Blood Clot

Amy Dowden shares heartbreaking news of her friend Bex's passing after a blood clot, praising her kindness, selflessness, and recent joy of motherhood. The Strictly Come Dancing professional vows to support Bex's family and cherish her memory.

The world of dance and beyond is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Bex, a cherished friend of Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden .

Dowden shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Sunday, revealing that Bex passed away after suffering a blood clot on the brain. The news has sent shockwaves through Dowden’s circle, leaving her and many others grappling with the senselessness of the loss. Bex, described as a remarkably kind and selfless individual, had recently given birth to her son, completing her family alongside her daughter and partner, Sean.

Dowden’s emotional post detailed the profound impact Bex had on her life, highlighting her unwavering support and genuine care for others. Dowden’s tribute painted a vivid picture of Bex’s character, emphasizing her consistent habit of prioritizing others’ well-being above her own. She recounted numerous instances of Bex’s kindness, from offering calming reassurance before Dowden’s first day of Strictly rehearsals to making an eight-hour round trip to visit her during chemotherapy appointments.

The memories shared revealed a deep and enduring friendship built on mutual support, understanding, and shared experiences. Dowden fondly remembered their time as Blackpool roommates, playful sleepovers, and the excitement of discovering Bex’s pregnancy during her hen do. Even in her final act, Bex exemplified her selflessness by being an organ donor, offering hope to others even in the face of her own mortality.

Dowden expressed her gratitude for the countless voicemails filled with Bex’s encouragement and love, promising to cherish them forever. Her sister’s observation that Bex was always more concerned about Dowden’s well-being than her own dancing perfectly encapsulated her selfless nature. Dowden concluded her heartfelt message with a solemn vow to honor Bex’s memory by supporting her family – her mother, father, Sean, and her two young children.

She affectionately referred to Bex as her ‘angel’ and pledged to remain a steadfast presence in their lives. This devastating loss comes as Dowden prepares to embark on her ‘Reborn’ tour with fellow Strictly alum Carlos Gu, a show that blends storytelling and dance, drawing inspiration from their personal journeys. The tour, which initially launched last year, reflects Dowden’s own battle with breast cancer and triumphant return to dancing, while Gu’s segment explores his life changes and search for identity.

While their participation in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing remains unconfirmed, both Dowden and Gu are currently not among those reported to have been removed from the show. The focus, however, remains on supporting Dowden and her loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time, remembering Bex as a beacon of kindness and selflessness





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