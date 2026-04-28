Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood Living in a Caravan During £2 Million Home Renovation

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed he's temporarily living in a caravan to save money while his £2 million mansion undergoes extensive renovations. The project includes a luxury terrace despite neighbour objections and a complete overhaul of the property's interior and exterior.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is currently residing in a caravan on the grounds of his £2million Northamptonshire home while extensive renovations are underway.

The 61-year-old television personality purchased the sprawling property in King’s Cliffe for £1.8million in 2021 and has been undertaking a significant overhaul since then. He revealed that living in a caravan is actually more economical than paying for storage during the construction period. The renovation project, which began in the demolition phase, is expected to be completed by August of next year, a timeline that Revel Horwood himself finds 'alarming'.

Recently, Revel Horwood received approval to construct a luxury party terrace at his mansion, despite objections from neighbours concerned about potential noise disturbances. Residents expressed worries that garden parties were already excessively loud and that the elevated terrace would amplify the sound. One neighbour specifically noted the existing noise levels and the potential for increased disturbance without adequate noise reduction measures.

However, North Northamptonshire council ultimately approved the plans, determining they wouldn't cause unacceptable harm to neighbours. The plans also include a new gravel driveway, the demolition of a garage to create a meadow, and a new recreational area. Concerns were raised about the driveway's location within a flood zone, but the project was still given the go-ahead.

The property itself spans 2.2 acres and includes a lake and pond, situated within a conservation area with a rich history dating back to the Domesday Book. Revel Horwood has already secured permission for numerous upgrades, including a larger entrance hall, gym, master bedroom, butler’s kitchen, wine store, and snug. He described the original house as 'higgledy-piggledy', with the staircase, kitchen, and living room all in unsuitable locations and the levels uneven.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting about the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, with reports suggesting former Neighbours star Delta Goodrem is being lined up to compete in the 2026 season. Sources indicate that show bosses have been pursuing Goodrem for years, recognizing her potential to attract viewers to the BBC dance competition





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