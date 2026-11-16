Strictly's Kai Widdrington Returns for Blackpool After Hospital Stay Replacing Delta Goodrem

Kai Widdrington confirms his return to Strictly Come Dancing for the Blackpool special after being hospitalized. Aljaz Skorjanec replaced him with Delta Goodrem, scoring 35 points.

Kai Widdrington has officially confirmed his return to the dance floor for the upcoming Blackpool special on Strictly Come Dancing. The 31-year-old professional dancer provided a health update on Sunday after being forced to withdraw from this weekend's live show due to a sudden illness. He was hospitalized over the weekend, prompting a last-minute replacement for his high-profile partnership with singer Delta Goodrem. This development marks a significant recovery moment for the couple, who had faced numerous obstacles throughout their journey on the BBC One program.

Aljaz Skorjanec Steps In for Argentine Tango

Professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec served as the stand-in partner for Delta Goodrem during Saturday night's broadcast. The substitution occurred at the eleventh hour, with Widdrington noting that Skorjanec received the call around 5:30 PM on Friday while the original dancer was en route to the hospital. Skorjanec immediately rehearsed with Goodrem until the evening and again the following morning, allowing her to perform an Argentine Tango to the song Missing by Everything But The Girl. This rapid preparation resulted in a strong performance that impressed the judges and audience alike.

Also read Kai Widdrington watches Strictly after missing show due to illness

Widdrington Thanks Medical Staff and Partners

Addressing his followers on Instagram, Widdrington expressed profound gratitude to the medical professionals who treated him. He specifically thanked the paramedics and the staff at the hospital in Barnet for their exceptional care, which he credited for his accelerated recovery. He also acknowledged the support of his girlfriend, who provided extensive personal care by preparing soups and pancakes. Widdrington emphasized that while he was unwell, he is now on the mend and ready to resume his rigorous training schedule for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Delta Goodrem Scores Highest Mark of Competition

Delta Goodrem delivered a standout performance with Skorjanec, securing a total score of 35 points out of a possible 40. This achievement represents the highest score the singer has received in the competition to date. Hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe publicly acknowledged Skorjanec's efforts on Saturday night, highlighting the seamless nature of his unexpected substitution. Goodrem had previously revealed that she had to rehearse with three different partners during the week, adding to the complexity of preparing for the live show.

Path to Blackpool and Season Continuation

The return of Widdrington ensures that the original pair will reunite for the prestigious Blackpool special. Widdrington announced that he and Goodrem will begin training immediately for the trip, which they are scheduled to head to during the upcoming week. This return comes after a series of setbacks, including a missed performance in week four due to Goodrem suffering a rib injury during rehearsals. That incident resulted in the couple being granted a bye to the subsequent week, but they have since demonstrated resilience in overcoming health and injury challenges to reach this final stage.