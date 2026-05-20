Strictly's new hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe admit nervousness ahead of their hosting gig.

Emma, Josh, and Johannes are the new hosts of the BBC dance show 'Strictly Come Dancing', replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. In a video shared on Instagram, they confessed their fear and excitement for the hosting role.

Strictly's new hosts Emma Willis , Josh Widdicombe , and Johannes Radebe joked that the show 'could be an absolute disaster' after taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

They admitted they were 'petrified' and blushed when asked about 'not being part of that dancing team.

' They had a behind-the-scenes look as they prepared for their official photoshoot on Instagram. The BBC confirmed their appointments in their Instagram story, and they will be replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman from the end of last year





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BBC Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Becoming Hosts Fears Excitement Music Show Dance Show

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