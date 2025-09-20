Strictly Scandal: BBC Presenter Sympathizes with Amy Dowden Amidst Controversy

Peter Levy expresses sympathy for Amy Dowden after she's paired with Thomas Skinner on Strictly Come Dancing, amidst a scandal. The news also focuses on Skinner's infidelity and its impact on the show's launch.

BBC presenter Peter Levy has publicly expressed his sympathy for Amy Dowden after she was paired with Thomas Skinner for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing . Following Saturday's launch episode, Levy, who fronts Look North, took to Twitter to share his feelings, stating 'I feel sorry for Amy Dowden ...' This sentiment resonated with many fans who echoed his sentiments in the comments section.

Dowden, a professional dancer returning to the show after battling breast cancer, was previously partnered with JB Gill but had to withdraw due to injury. The pairing of Dowden with Skinner, who has recently been embroiled in controversy, has generated considerable discussion among viewers and critics alike. Thomas Skinner, known for his appearance on The Apprentice, has been under scrutiny due to recent allegations. He admitted to cheating on his wife shortly after their wedding, sparking a media storm. Despite mounting pressure to remove him from the line-up, the BBC has stood by Skinner. The choice of partner has led to considerable discussion. \The controversy surrounding Skinner stems from his personal life, particularly the revelation of a 'two-week fling' with another woman shortly after his wedding in May 2022. His 'secret mistress' Amy-Lucy O'Rourke has since claimed their relationship lasted for three months, during which time he expressed feelings of love for her. This situation has led to widespread criticism and raised questions about Skinner's suitability for the show. O'Rourke has vowed to expose more details about the affair, further fueling the scandal. Skinner addressed his followers, referencing 'dark shadows' and expressing optimism for the upcoming season. He also gave a shoutout to his family. Despite the backlash and public outcry, the BBC has not changed its decision, leaving Dowden to navigate the competition alongside Skinner. The decision has been met with mixed reactions, as many fans and viewers believe that Dowden deserved a better celebrity partner, especially considering her recent health battles. She is returning to the dancefloor after a tough fight against breast cancer. Many people feel the producers of the show have let her down. Amy-Lucy, the 'secret mistress', has spoken up in her own defence, claiming she hasn't acted for the media's attention or money. She said her relationship with Thomas was 'insane' and that she has provided evidence to prove her side of the story. \The announcement of the pairings has been met with considerable anticipation and discussion, with the focus immediately turning to the controversial partnership between Dowden and Skinner. The show's producers and the BBC now face a potentially challenging season, as the scandal casts a long shadow over the competition. Skinner has been in headlines and has been targeted by public after he admitted to cheating on his wife. He also caused a stir during a press event when he stormed out after grabbing a female reporter's phone. He later apologised on Instagram, but the incident has only added to the controversy surrounding him. The launch episode has set the stage for a season filled with both dancing and drama, as the public and the media continue to monitor the situation closely. The upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing has already generated significant buzz, with the pairing of professional dancer Amy Dowden and celebrity contestant Thomas Skinner at the center of attention. The choice has created a buzz across social media and other platforms as viewers express their opinions, support and criticism. With the competition's focus now including Skinner's behavior, the show is certain to draw in considerable attention over the coming weeks





