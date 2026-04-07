Strictly Star Cleared of Rape Allegations After Police Investigation

A Strictly Come Dancing star, arrested on suspicion of rape, will not face criminal charges due to insufficient evidence. This news comes amid a series of controversies that have plagued the BBC show, including investigations into drug use and accusations of abusive behavior. The show is looking forward to a new start with new presenters.

A Strictly star, who was arrested on suspicion of rape following a BBC event, will not face criminal charges. Hertfordshire Police announced the closure of the investigation due to insufficient evidence. The man, whose identity is protected for legal reasons, was arrested on October 13, and the investigation involved seeking early advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

A source close to the individual stated that this has been an exceptionally difficult period for everyone involved, and the man is eager to clear his name. The news comes after the bail extension granted on January 6 and concluding on April 7, 2026, which allowed for further investigations. The police statement confirmed that no charges would be brought against the individual, marking an end to the formal legal process related to the accusation.\The arrest, stemming from an incident at a BBC event, adds to the recent controversies surrounding the BAFTA-winning program. This development follows another incident three months prior, where an unnamed male star was arrested on similar charges, with the Metropolitan Police investigation still ongoing. This recurring theme of allegations has created a challenging environment for the show, demanding a continuous review of procedures and the implementation of safeguards. The show has been grappling with controversies, including the internal investigation triggered by Amanda Abbington's accusations of abusive behavior by Giovanni Pernice during the 2023 series. While some of Abbington's complaints were upheld, the situation required significant internal resources and cost approximately £250,000 to manage, highlighting the severity of the allegations and their impact on the show's reputation and internal dynamics. These events have contributed to the show's reputation being somewhat tarnished.\Adding to the complexities, the show has had to navigate through accusations of drug use and reports of unprofessional conduct. The BBC had to address complaints made by Wynne Evans regarding alleged cocaine use by two Strictly stars, leading to an external legal inquiry. The investigation concluded without finding any evidence to support the claims, thus clearing the air. Additionally, Graziano Di Prima was sacked for kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals in the same series, forcing the show to implement strict measures. These measures included the introduction of chaperones during training sessions and increased support for both celebrity contestants and professional dancers. The show also had to deal with a case of inappropriate remarks by a contestant at the Birmingham Arena, which subsequently led to the individual being removed from their BBC radio presenter role. Despite these difficulties, the show is looking forward to the future, as the BBC is seeking new presenters to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. This change signals a fresh start for Strictly Come Dancing and underscores its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the show





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