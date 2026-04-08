Strictly Star Cleared of Rape Allegations, No Criminal Charges to be Filed

A Strictly Come Dancing star, arrested on suspicion of rape, will not face criminal charges due to insufficient evidence. The arrest marks the latest in a string of controversies for the popular BBC show.

A prominent star from the popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing , who was arrested on suspicion of rape following an event associated with the program, will not face any criminal charges. The individual, whose identity is protected by legal constraints, was taken into custody on October 13, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated by Hertfordshire Police.

After a thorough examination of the available evidence, the investigation has been officially closed due to insufficient evidence to proceed with prosecution. A source close to the situation commented on the agonizing experience, emphasizing the emotional toll it took on all parties involved. This period has been an intensely difficult experience for everyone affected. The individual at the center of the accusations has endured significant hardship and is now focused on having their name completely cleared. \In an official statement, Hertfordshire Police confirmed that no criminal charges would be pursued against the individual. The man, who had his bail extended on Tuesday 6 January until Tuesday 7 April to allow further inquiries to take place, will not face further legal action. The early legal advice was sought from the Crown Prosecution Service, but the investigating detectives determined that the evidence presented was not sufficient to warrant bringing criminal charges. The Daily Mail sought additional comment from Hertfordshire Police. This incident represents the latest in a series of scandals that have plagued the BAFTA-winning program in recent times. This arrest followed on the heels of another incident, only three months earlier, involving a male star of the show. In August of the previous year, a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and for possession of non-consensual intimate images, with that investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police still ongoing.\The dance competition has encountered several controversies in recent years, including allegations that have raised questions about the show's internal management and the well-being of its participants. In 2024, show management was compelled to address a series of damaging allegations regarding the 2023 series. Amanda Abbington, a former contestant, accused professional dancer Giovanni Pernice of abusive and cruel behavior. The allegations led to an internal investigation, which resulted in significant financial investment. While some of Abbington's complaints were deemed valid, the more serious allegations were not upheld. Another professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima, was dismissed after admitting to kicking his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, during a rehearsal. These events led to heightened measures, including bringing chaperones to oversee training sessions and requiring a member of the production team's presence during rehearsals. The BBC also expanded its support services, including the appointment of a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer. Further complicating matters, contestant Wynne Evans was recorded making a sexualized remark at the Birmingham Arena, an incident that prompted his removal as a radio presenter. The BBC also investigated allegations of cocaine use involving two Strictly stars based on Wynne's claims, but ultimately cleared them after an external legal firm was hired to conduct an independent probe and found no evidence supporting the accusations. Senior executives have expressed relief at this outcome, as they are currently searching for new presenters to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.\





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