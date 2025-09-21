Strictly Star's Throwback Photos & Dianne Buswell Pregnancy Update: Show Gears Up for New Series

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey's youthful throwback photos surface as he prepares for his Strictly debut. Meanwhile, concerns regarding Dianne Buswell's pregnancy and participation in the show are addressed, with insiders ensuring her well-being and accommodations. The article explores the historical context of pregnancies on the show and the new dynamic brought by Buswell's participation.

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey , poised to make his Strictly debut, has been showcased in a series of throwback photos, revealing a stark contrast to his current persona. The 37-year-old athlete, known for his role as Nitro on Gladiators , was crowned Young Sports Personality in 2005 at the age of 17, an early indicator of his future success.

In the throwback images, Aikines-Aryeetey is seen looking considerably younger and more fresh-faced, a stark contrast to his muscular physique as Nitro. The photos serve as a reminder of his impressive sporting achievements, which include being the first IAAF World Youth Championships sprinter to win gold in both the 100m and 200m. He went on to win three gold medals at the European Athletics Championships and two golds at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. The contrast between his youthful appearance in the past and his current physique as Nitro underscores the transformation he has undergone as he transitioned into a fitness icon and is now ready for the dance floor. The anticipation builds as fans eagerly await his performance on Strictly Come Dancing, with many speculating he could be a strong contender for the glitterball trophy, given his history of winning awards since his teens.\Separately, concerns and discussions surrounding Dianne Buswell's participation in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing have been addressed. The professional dancer, who is pregnant, has sparked worries among fans regarding the demanding rehearsal schedule. Insiders have reassured the public that measures are in place to ensure her well-being during the show. The BBC has emphasized that Dianne is taking things at her own pace, with regular breaks integrated into the rehearsals, and that the routine is tailored to her needs and her partner. This is a historic moment for the show, as Dianne is the first professional dancer to compete while pregnant. Reports have been circulating about intense rehearsal times, but sources have stated these claims were exaggerated. The news of her pregnancy with her partner, YouTuber Joe Sugg, was announced last week, adding an emotional layer to her Strictly journey. The couple shared their joyous news on Instagram with a creative and heartwarming reveal video. The video showcased a drawing of stick figures, one with Dianne’s signature red hair, holding hands with a baby, revealing they are expecting a son in 2026. This announcement, coming just before the launch of the new series, has brought a wave of congratulations from friends, fans, and fellow Strictly stars. \The news brings to mind the history of pregnancies on the show, particularly when professional dancers made a hard decision to quit. Erin Boag, a former pro, revealed in 2014 that she had to withdraw from the series upon discovering she was pregnant. In her statement, Boag mentioned the difficulty of keeping her pregnancy a secret, adding an interesting perspective on the show’s history. Dianne’s decision to compete while pregnant marks a new chapter for Strictly Come Dancing, showcasing adaptability and the network’s commitment to supporting its talent. This creates a balance of excitement and careful consideration surrounding her upcoming performances. The show's producers and insiders are diligently working to provide all necessary accommodations, ensuring Dianne's comfort and safety throughout the competition, all while maintaining the integrity of the show's rigorous format. The combination of Aikines-Aryeetey’s debut and Buswell's pregnancy, both highlights the show’s dynamic and multifaceted nature. It underlines the show's evolution and its capacity to embrace both fresh talent and personal milestones while upholding its commitment to quality entertainment





