Strictly Star Tyler West Reveals OCD Battle and Suicidal Thoughts After Witnessing Murder

Presenter Tyler West shares his experience with severe OCD and suicidal ideation following a traumatic event in his youth. He details the murder he witnessed, the subsequent struggles, and the journey to recovery. This powerful story aims to raise awareness and encourage help-seeking.

Tyler West , the well-known presenter and former Strictly star, has courageously shared his harrowing experience of developing severe Obsessive Compulsive Disorder ( OCD ) and contemplating suicide following a traumatic event in his youth. The incident, a violent murder witnessed at the age of 14, profoundly impacted West's mental health , leading to years of fear, isolation, and intense psychological struggles.

During a candid interview on the Man Made podcast with Pete Wicks, West recounted the horrifying details of the murder that took place outside his home on the St Helier council estate in south London. He described the graphic scene of two men attacking another with a knife, the aftermath, and the emotional turmoil that ensued. The experience was so deeply affecting that it fundamentally altered the course of his life.\The immediate aftermath of witnessing the murder plunged West into a state of shock and fear. He was unable to process the trauma, and this led to the development of severe OCD symptoms. For two years, he was confined to his bedroom, consumed by anxieties and compulsions. He described a series of rigid rituals and restrictions that governed his daily life, including an inability to open blinds, use knives and forks, or even walk on certain sides of the road. Making his bed became a crucial ritual, without which he believed something terrible would happen to him. This constant state of fear and anxiety led to social isolation, missed school, and a deep-seated belief that he was in constant danger. West's struggles reached a critical point when he was 17. He found himself on a bridge near his home, contemplating ending his life. Overwhelmed by his mental anguish, he felt utterly lost and desperate for help. Fortunately, a car horn interrupted his thoughts, and he returned home. This incident served as a stark reminder of the depth of his despair and the urgent need for support.\West's story is a powerful testament to the impact of trauma and the importance of mental health awareness. The fact that he can now speak openly about his experience is a significant step towards breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues. West acknowledged the challenges of communication and the desire to withdraw and find solace in his own mind. He shares his story to encourage others facing similar struggles to seek help. His openness about his darkest moments demonstrates his courage and resilience, and it may provide encouragement to others. His ability to move forward, to find love and happiness with EastEnders actress Molly Rainford, who he is engaged to since 2023, is a testament to the power of recovery and the importance of seeking help. If you have been affected by this story, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or via www.samaritans.org





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