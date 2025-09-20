Strictly Stars Dani Dyer and Vicky Pattison on Manifesting the Show and Facing Live TV Fears

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 contestants Dani Dyer and Vicky Pattison open up about their nerves, the pressures of live television, and how they manifested their participation in the show. They discuss their friendship, their husbands, and the other celebrity contestants joining them on the dance floor.

Dressed in their sequinned finest and looking like a million dollars, the image of 'little puddings' is the last thing that comes to mind when one sees the stunning cover shoot of this season's Strictly stars Dani Dyer and Vicky Pattison . However, that is precisely how Vicky feels, arriving at the studio shortly after 'Big Dance Day' – the inaugural gathering of all the Strictly celebrities and professionals.

'You are surrounded by the tiny, professional female dancers, seemingly carved by angels – they are the most beautiful creatures – and you stand there in your gym kit, like a little pudding. And that is before you even begin dancing and realize how inept you are. I was in a state of shock,' says Vicky, 37, a former I'm A Celebrity queen. Dani, 29, a former Love Island winner, shares a similar sentiment, though for her, it stems from the realization that, despite the intensive rehearsals, she will eventually have to perform live on television. 'It is actually that more than the dancing,' she confesses. 'Live television terrifies me. I have declined numerous opportunities because the thought of being live is so daunting. There are no second chances. So, that's my biggest fear.' The contestants, Vicky Pattison and Dani Dyer, dismiss any worries about falling victim to the Strictly curse and waltzing off with their dance partners, asserting that their husbands are too gorgeous. Since joining the Strictly 2025 cast, Dani and Vicky have developed a strong bond, sharing their anxieties and 'a bit of gossip,' according to Vicky, via WhatsApp chats. 'I was going to say terrified, so yes, petrified works,' Vicky admits. Regardless, they have only themselves to blame, as both of them 'manifested' their participation in the show – or at least one of them did; the other had it arranged for her. Vicky reveals that two years ago, she created a vision board that included images of 'wedding dresses, engagement rings, puppies, and houses,' along with a picture of ex-Hollyoaks actress and 2017 Strictly star Gemma Atkinson in sequins, with Vicky's face superimposed. 'I feel like a proper creep,' she laughs. 'But I love a bit of manifestation.' It appears that Dani shares this sentiment. She believes Strictly was manifested for her by her mother-in-law, the mother of her husband, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen, whom she affectionately calls 'a bit of a white witch'. 'She is a diehard Strictly fan, and last year when she was watching it, she said, 'I think that'll be you next year,' Dani says. 'She got me manifestation cards and crystals, and I feel like ever since I've started down that road things have changed. It's about positive energy.' Vicky concurs, claiming that numerous professional and personal aspirations – from documentary-making and hosting radio shows to dog ownership and acquiring a husband – have materialized through her vision board. Vicky swiftly dismissed any concerns about developing romantic feelings for her partner, joking, 'Have you seen my husband?' (pictured with Ercan in 2024) Meanwhile, Dani quipped, 'I'm a newlywed for God's sake,' having married footballer Jarrod Bowen at the start of summer. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Dani and Vicky have bonded since becoming part of the Strictly 2025 cast, sharing their nerves and 'a bit of gossip,' as Vicky puts it, through WhatsApp chats. This year's other contestants are Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Gladiator Nitro, actors Alex Kingston, Stefan Dennis, Lewis Cope, and Balvinder Sopal. Also participating are former footballers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Karen Carney, drag artist La Voix, former rugby player Chris Robshaw, model Ellie Goldstein, who has Down's syndrome, and TV personalities Thomas Skinner and Ross King.\While Vicky and Dani both have backgrounds in reality TV, Vicky admits to having 'mixed feelings' about her time on the Newcastle-based MTV series Geordie Shore, where she starred from 2011 to 2014. 'I am grateful, but even at the time, I didn't always love it. I was constantly overthinking things, and at times I felt controlled and uncomfortable, and I coped by drinking more than I should. I was a kid really, and had a lot of growing up to do.' It's little wonder that Vicky has made a determined effort to expand her horizons in recent years. After winning the celebrity jungle in 2015, she has focused her energy on her podcast Get A Grip and documentaries. However, she accepts that some will always see her as 'just' a reality TV star. 'Some people are committed to the idea of who you were 15 years ago,' she says. Dani, in contrast, seems less bothered by public perception. Despite gaining widespread fame after appearing on 2018's Love Island, where she and then-boyfriend Jack Fincham won the series, being the daughter of the irrepressible actor Danny Dyer meant she grew up with a keen understanding of how the industry operates. 'Dad was very clear that I should always be myself, not change who I am for other people, and not take what people say too much to heart,' she says





