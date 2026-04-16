Premier League clubs face scrutiny as expensive striker signings Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade fail to make an immediate impact, prompting questions about recruitment strategy and tactical adaptation under manager Eddie Howe, despite individual player strengths like Wissa's non-penalty goal record and Woltemade's conversion rate.

The Premier League witnessed a stark contrast in striker impact during a recent fixture, highlighting the challenges faced by some clubs in converting expensive signings into consistent performers. While Mohamed Salah of Liverpool remains the benchmark for non-penalty goals, Brentford's Yoane Wissa has quietly established himself as a potent threat in this regard. However, the recent match saw Wissa, a significant summer acquisition, struggle to even touch the ball after being introduced late in the game. Similarly, fellow new arrival Nick Woltemade, who cost a combined substantial sum with Wissa, was given only a brief appearance towards the end of the proceedings.

Despite the considerable investment in these players, head coach Eddie Howe emphasized that team selection is driven by performance in training rather than transfer fees. This philosophy was evident in the surprise start given to William Osula, a player Howe believes possesses the necessary physical attributes and determination for success, noting his consistent weekly improvement. The club's intention was to acquire multiple strikers to share the workload, particularly with the departure of Callum Wilson.

The expectation was that a £69m deal, presumably for one of the new strikers, would yield significant returns. This is particularly true given Woltemade's impressive shot conversion rate of 23% among players with at least 30 attempts in the Premier League this season. However, the team has faced disruptions, including the absence of captain Bruno Guimaraes, which has led to Woltemade being deployed more frequently in midfield, a tactical shift that deviates from his natural attacking role.

The current season's demanding schedule necessitates greater contributions from the forward line, and the team's system has historically relied on pace and the ability to exploit space behind the defense, along with leading the pressing game. Woltemade, having transitioned from Stuttgart to a more intense and physical league, has had to adapt to these new demands and a different tactical approach.

The anticipated impact of Wissa, who was expected to alleviate the burden on the attack, has been hampered by an unideal preparation period. Although he managed two goals in his initial two starts, his scoring has dwindled to a single goal since then. Notably, winger Anthony Gordon was even given a spell playing centrally ahead of Wissa before Osula was given an opportunity.

The club's recruitment under Howe has generally been strong, but the £55m expenditure on one particular move has not yet delivered the desired return. Compounding these issues, the club reportedly missed out on several primary transfer targets, operated without dedicated sporting director and chief executive roles, and made most of their signings after the season had already commenced.

Even when faced with opportunities, the coaching staff was not proactive in utilizing their new attacking options. This was despite Crystal Palace signaling their attacking intent, as seen when Jefferson Lerma struck the crossbar in the second half. The sentiment from the opposing side was clear, with Crystal Palace wing-back Tyrick Mitchell anticipating chances due to the perceived vulnerabilities.

Despite the challenges, the team's management expressed pride in working with the available personnel, underscoring the quality of the existing squad. The narrative underscores the pressures of the Premier League, where significant financial investment does not always translate directly into on-field success, and tactical adaptability and player integration play crucial roles in achieving desired outcomes. The ongoing struggle to find consistent goal-scoring form from new recruits raises questions about recruitment strategy and the club's immediate future performance, especially as the fixture list intensifies and the need for offensive firepower becomes more acute





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