Struggling Labour Leader Faces Challenge as Pro-EU Sentiment Gains Ground

Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham's alliance has boosted pro-EU sentiment in the Labour Party, sparking jitters among markets and opposition leaders. Keir Starmer's grip on power weakens with calls for him to step down after local election failures. Rayner hints at sweeping nationalizations and redistributions support, but economic experts see this as a potential catastrophic outcome for the bonds and currency.

Markets are braced for Labour to lurch dramatically to the Left as Keir Starmer struggles to save himself today. Jitters have been sparked after Angela Rayner formed an alliance with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham - and laid out a manifesto of higher tax, more handouts and nationalisations.

Interest rates on 10-year gilts, one of the main ways the Government borrows money, ticked up this morning. Rivals for No10 are circling as the PM's grip on power weakens, with dozens of MPs openly calling for him to go following disastrous local elections. He could face a challenge from a 'stalking horse' leadership candidate as soon as today, if a 'vision' speech at 10am fails to calm the mutiny.

Sir Keir will try to appease the Labour rank-and-file by promising to go further in unwinding Brexit. However, he is not thought to be making big policy announcements, and expectations are low after a slew of abortive 'reset' efforts. MPs have warned that the pro-EU message will go down like a 'cup of cold sick' in the Red Wall, while ex-aides warned it will be a 'head in hands' moment.

Desperate Starmer allies have been warning backbenchers that there could be a snap general election if he is ousted. Ms Rayner acted last night amid worries on the Left that Blairite Wes Streeting is in pole position to take over from Sir Keir if there is an immediate contest





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