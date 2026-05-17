Struggling Single Mother: Elsie Hewitt Projects Positivity Amid Boyfriend Split

New mom Elsie Hewitt has revealed that she is raising her child and managing her finances on her own, amid speculation that she had split from her partner, Pete Davidson. While dealing with the challenges of being a single mother, Hewitt emphasizes the importance of prioritizing her child and work. She recently announced her search for a 'right hand person' to help care for her child, showcasing her determination to overcome the difficulties she faces.

New mom Elsie Hewitt has claimed she is caring for her baby daughter and supporting herself 'on my own' - amid a reported split from boyfriend Pete Davidson .

The couple welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose, late last year but have reportedly gone their separate ways as of late. On Saturday, Hewitt, 30, addressed criticism she received about her appearance after she was seen out and about - insisting her looks are no longer as important to her now that she is raising a child.

'That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard,' she told her TikTok followers. The video was captioned 'priorities ?!?!

' and captured an 'exhausted' Hewitt speaking with followers from her couch. Concerned commenters weighed in, with Hewitt responding in messages that appear to now be deleted. Sources have refuted Hewitt's claims with The Daily Mail, with one saying Davidson, 32, 'covers all costs' related to their daughter 'I hope you don't mean you're doing the financial part alone... that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother!

We're all rooting for you,' one commenter said.

'I am :),' Hewitt replied in a comment that appears to now be deleted. 'Sorry but not staying with your partner when they are pp is insanely loser behavior. This is THE most vulnerable time in a woman's life,' another wrote. In a recent post, Hewitt announced she was seeking to hire a 'right hand person' to help care for her child.

'I'm currently trying to find an assistant/mother's helper/nanny type/basically right hand person,' Hewitt posted to her Instagram. 'Apply here if qualified & serious. only looking @ responses with resumes. ($ ofcourse).

' Attending various events, showing off their daughter, and posting on social media is among the activities she frequently posts on her Instagram account. Despite the difficulties of being a single mother, Elsie Hewitt displays a caring, hopeful, and positive demeanor in her social media engagements. The relationship between Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson has experienced changes in recent times, but his intentions to support her and the child are still evident in comments and sources





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Elsie Hewitt Pete Davidson Baby Parenting Single Mother Financial Difficulties Work-Life Balance

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