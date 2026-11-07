Stuart Hay Productions Wages Dispute Rangers Show Cast

Former BBC comedian Stuart Hay faces legal bids from actors and fans over unpaid wages and refunds for The Journey Back production.

At least ten performers in the touring production of ' The Journey Back' have launched a formal bid to prevent Stuart Hay's company from being dissolved. This legal move aims to stop the automatic striking off of Stuart Hay Productions, a step that could permanently eliminate the assets required to pay the wages owed to the cast.

Stuart Hay, a former comedian for BBC Scotland known for his work on 'May Contain Nuts' and 'The Social', is facing severe backlash after leaving actors and audience members out of pocket. The dispute centers on the financial collapse of the production, which mirrors the subject matter of the play: the turbulent history and administration of Rangers Football Club.

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Unpaid Wages and Actor Hardship

Colin and Gill McGowan, a married couple of professional actors based in Glasgow, state they are owed a combined total of £10,000 in wages. This debt covers their participation in approximately eleven performances of the show that took place between March and September of this year. Mr. McGowan described the experience as a dream come true initially, but noted the bitter irony that the show about a club sold for £1 resulted in his own financial loss.

Another professional actor involved since the inception of the project revealed he is currently owed approximately £3600. He emphasized the severe personal impact of the non-payment, explaining that he had to turn down other paid work to prioritize this production. This decision left him unable to budget for essential living costs such as his mortgage and bills for his two young daughters.

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Canceled Performances and Refund Failures

The financial distress is compounded by the failure to reimburse ticket holders for canceled shows. Audience members have taken to social media to report that they have not received refunds for performances scrapped in Blackpool in July and Dunoon in May. One fan reported being owed £100 for the Dunoon cancellation, while others claim similar losses from events in Hamilton, Belfast, and Londonderry.

Internal WhatsApp messages indicate that Mr. Hay repeatedly promised to settle the cast's wages after shows but subsequently claimed that venues had failed to pay or that bank funds were seized. He also asserted that he needed to use company money to process refunds for canceled events. However, actors have challenged this narrative, noting that many of those same audiences are still waiting for their money.

Union Intervention and Legal Action

Trade unions Cairn and Equity have attempted to mediate the dispute, but representatives report that Stuart Hay has ceased communication with them entirely. Julie Coombes, a spokeswoman for the Cairn union, confirmed that their efforts to recover the owed monies have been exhausted. She warned that if members pursue Small Claims Actions, they might not receive any cash if the company enters liquidation.

Mr. Hay provided a statement attributing the losses to high production costs and poor ticket sales in remote regions of Scotland. He stated that the business started to suffer major financial losses, leading to the cancellation of a small number of shows to reduce outgoings. Despite these claims, the cast maintains that they have been taken advantage of and are considering further legal action to recover their earnings.