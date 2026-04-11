Stuart Hogg Barred from Contact with Ex-Wife Again, Sparks Social Media Rant

Shamed rugby star Stuart Hogg is once again prohibited from direct communication with his ex-wife, Gillian Hogg, leading to a public outcry on social media. The decision, handed down by the Jedburgh Sheriff Court, reverts to the original terms of a non-harassment order, stipulating that all contact regarding their children must be handled through lawyers. Hogg, who admitted to a five-year campaign of domestic abuse, claimed he deleted the co-parenting app and requested contact be through solicitors. This follows the recent stripping of his MBE and further complicates the former Scotland captain's ongoing legal and personal struggles.

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has again been barred from direct contact with his ex-wife, Gillian Hogg , leading to a social media outburst from the shamed player. This recent development stems from concerns regarding messages exchanged through a co-parenting app, which previously allowed limited communication between the pair regarding their four children.

The situation escalated to the point where Hogg was stopped at Manchester Airport in February while returning from France, where he is currently playing for Montpellier. He was interviewed by police in his hometown of Hawick, Roxburghshire, in connection with a potential breach of a non-harassment order, but he was released without charge. The Jedburgh Sheriff Court has now amended the non-harassment order, reverting to its original form, which mandates that all communication between Hogg and his ex-wife concerning their children must be conducted through their respective lawyers. Hogg's lawyer confirmed the application from the Crown was unchallenged, and this change will facilitate discussions about child custody arrangements between the legal teams.\Hogg took to social media to address the reports, claiming he was the one who deleted the co-parenting app in February and requested communication be handled by solicitors. He reacted to reports regarding the issue, stating the same nonsense came back. Hogg said that he took the decision to delete the app in February and he insisted on not allowing the truth to get in the way of another headline. He also added that he did not cross the line. He also responded to accusations of ‘playing the victim’, denying the claim emphatically. He also indicated that he was the one who requested contact be managed through solicitors. Sheriff Peter Paterson granted the application, stating the order had reverted to its original form. Hogg, who was capped 100 times for Scotland, was convicted of domestic abuse in 2024, receiving a community payback order. The court heard he shouted at, swore at, tracked the movements of, and sent distressing messages to his then-wife over five years, leading to a five-year non-harassment order. This order was relaxed in October to allow app-based communication regarding childcare issues. This development follows Hogg being stripped of his MBE earlier this year, a consequence of his actions.\The initial non-harassment order was imposed following Hogg's conviction for domestic abuse, which involved a five-year pattern of controlling and abusive behavior towards his ex-wife. The original order strictly limited contact. Later, it was relaxed to facilitate communication through the co-parenting app. The recent decision to reinstate the original terms indicates continued concerns about Hogg's conduct. Hogg was excused from attending court on Thursday, with his lawyer handling the proceedings. This latest development underscores the ongoing legal and personal difficulties Hogg faces following his admission of domestic abuse and the subsequent fallout. The situation is complicated by his current residence abroad, the ongoing custody arrangements for his children, and his public image, which has been severely tarnished by his actions. The news also follows Hogg's split with Leonna Mayor, with whom he has a son, Teddy. The couple went public about their relationship in November 2023, shortly after his ex-wife gave birth to their fourth child. This situation highlights the complex nature of domestic abuse cases and the lasting impact on all involved, with legal battles, public scrutiny, and the well-being of the children at the forefront. The ongoing legal process underscores the seriousness of the situation, especially the importance of protecting the victim from any form of harassment, while also acknowledging the rights of the accused





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