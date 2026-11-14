Stuart Sterling Resigns as Ethics Chief After Police Misconduct Admissions

Stuart Sterling stepped down as head of the Ethics and Integrity Commission following revelations of his 2002 police sexual misconduct admission, sparking immediate scrutiny of Labour's integrity agenda.

Stuart Sterling, the inaugural chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission, has resigned from his position after it was disclosed that he admitted to sexual misconduct while serving as a detective constable. The 48-year-old official departed his role this week pending a formal investigation into past allegations that he grabbed a colleague's breasts at a police station. This development creates a significant reputational crisis for the government, as the commission was established by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer specifically to restore public trust and enforce high standards of integrity in political life.

Commission Leadership and Immediate Resignation

Sir Keir Starmer launched the Ethics and Integrity Commission last year as a central pillar of the Labour Party's promise to clean up public service. Mr. Sterling was appointed as the first chief executive of this new body, tasked with ensuring the highest standards of honesty among public officials. However, his tenure ended abruptly when details emerged that he had previously been suspended from his police duties for sexual misconduct. Cabinet Office officials confirmed that Mr. Sterling has stepped back from his role while the government swiftly establishes the facts surrounding the allegations.

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2002 Police Station Incident and disciplinary Outcomes

Details regarding the 2002 incident indicate that Mr. Sterling, then aged 24, approached a senior female colleague in the report writing room at Corby police station after a routine patrol. The colleague had removed her stab-proof vest and placed it on a chair when Mr. Sterling placed two hands on her breasts. A male colleague objected immediately, describing the act as an indecent assault and reporting it to superiors the same day. Northamptonshire Police considered criminal proceedings for an offense that could have carried a ten-year prison sentence but made the exceptional decision to allow Mr. Sterling to return to work.

Vetting Failures and Security Background Scrutiny

The resignation has triggered intense scrutiny of the vetting processes that allowed a man with a history of sexual misconduct claims to lead a national ethics watchdog. Mr. Sterling served in national security roles within the Cabinet Office and was seconded to the National Police Chiefs' Council before his appointment to the ethics commission. He was also awarded the OBE by the King in 2023, highlighting a career marked by high-level appointments despite past controversies. The Cabinet Office has refused to provide specific details of the checks conducted prior to his civil service entry, honor receipt, or ethics role appointment.

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Political Reactions and Ongoing Investigations

Tory MP Greg Stafford condemned the situation, stating that the allegations must be investigated with utmost urgency and questioning how Mr. Sterling was appointed in the first place. Former deputy leader Angela Rayner had previously emphasized that the commission would take swift action against any hint of ministerial misconduct. The current situation contrasts sharply with these stated principles, raising serious questions about the consistency of the government's approach to public integrity and the effectiveness of its due diligence mechanisms.

Wider Implications for Public Trust and Standards

This incident occurs as Whitehall's due diligence processes are already under review following the appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US. Critics have raised concerns about Mandelson's associations, paralleling the growing unease over Mr. Sterling's background. The Ethics and Integrity Commission was designed to act as a golden thread of accountability throughout public authorities, yet its leader's past behavior challenges the very foundation of that mission. As investigations proceed, the focus will remain on whether Mr. Sterling provided appropriate accounts of his history during previous security and professional evaluations.