In response to the rising cost of living, StubHub is offering a rare 12% discount on all event and concert tickets for one day only. Fans can save on tickets for major acts like Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, BTS, and more by using the code SHISPRING at checkout. However, buyers should be aware of the limited-time offer and potential risks associated with resale tickets, as well as considering other options such as Viagogo and Ticketmaster.

The rising cost of living continues to impact all aspects of life, including the enjoyment of live entertainment. Attending concerts, tours, and other live events has become increasingly expensive, making it a challenge for many to justify the expenditure. Recognizing the financial pressures faced by fans, online ticket retailer StubHub is offering a rare opportunity to purchase tickets at significantly reduced prices. This limited-time promotion provides a welcome break for music lovers and event attendees, making it easier to experience their favorite artists and performances without breaking the bank. This sale is a direct response to the current economic climate, acknowledging the need for more affordable entertainment options and demonstrating StubHub's commitment to supporting the live event industry and its passionate audience. For one day only, StubHub is implementing a substantial price reduction across its entire inventory of event and concert tickets , offering fans a unique chance to save on their next live experience.

Starting Tuesday, April 14, 2026, every ticket purchased through StubHub will be eligible for a 12% discount. This encompasses a wide range of events, including highly anticipated tour dates and live performances by some of the biggest names in music. Fans eager to see Harry Styles on his forthcoming Together Together tour at London's Wembley Stadium can now secure tickets at prices lower than previously available. The summer of 2026 is poised to be filled with outstanding artists performing throughout the country, making this sale particularly timely and appealing. To capitalize on the savings, all customers need to do is use the code SHISPRING at checkout. This simple step will automatically apply the 12% discount, reducing the overall cost of their chosen tickets. StubHub’s generous offer also applies to an extensive array of other performers scheduled to perform in the coming months, offering a chance for all types of music lovers to catch their favorites. With this sale, StubHub is committed to making live entertainment more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience during a period of economic challenges.

Before taking advantage of this discount, however, it's crucial for prospective buyers to be aware of certain conditions. This promotion applies to all events listed on StubHub.co.uk and is only valid for a limited period—24 hours from the start of the sale on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. After 00:00 on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the discount code will expire. It is also important to note that the 12% discount only applies to the base ticket price. Any additional fees incurred during the checkout process will not be subject to the discount and will be charged at their full price. Additionally, buyers should exercise caution when considering tickets from resale platforms. Platforms such as Viagogo, StubHub, and Vivid Seats are available for purchasing resale tickets. However, it is essential to check the original ticket terms and conditions with the original seller, such as Ticketmaster or Live Nation, to see if resale is permitted. If resale is prohibited, tickets bought second-hand could be voided and admittance to the event refused. Furthermore, other prominent artists performing this year include Bruno Mars, My Chemical Romance, BTS, Bad Bunny, and Take That. Overall, StubHub’s sale is a valuable opportunity for music fans, but it's essential to understand the terms and conditions and consider all options before making a purchase. While Ticketmaster may sometimes offer a higher price, they remain the official ticket retailer, ensuring tickets are valid.





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