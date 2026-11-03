Stud Farmer Faces Jail For Animal Neglect And Impersonating A Vet

Bernard Wentink faces imprisonment for cruelty after Scottish SPCA found severe neglect at his Scottish farms. He also practiced veterinary medicine illegally for 15 years.

Bernard Wentink, a 54-year-old stud farmer from Coalburn, Lanarkshire, is facing a custodial sentence after an investigation revealed systemic animal cruelty and illegal veterinary practices across multiple properties. The court heard that Wentink operated a stud business for more than 15 years without the necessary qualifications, posing as a veterinarian while keeping animals in conditions so severe that several had to be euthanized.

Court Hearings Reveal Severe Neglect

Scottish SPCA investigators executed searches at Wentink's properties in Coalburn, Lesmahagow, and Cumbernauld in October 2023. During these operations, officers seized 13 dogs and numerous horses. The conditions described in the Airdrie Sheriff Court were catastrophic, with horses found in stables that were completely dark and submerged in deep, wet faeces.

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Further inspections revealed that many horses suffered from minimal food and no access to water. The animals exhibited severe health issues including dental disease, dermatitis, lice infestations, and significant limb swelling. In a particularly disturbing discovery, investigators also found the skeletal remains of a horse on the premises, indicating long-term mortality among the livestock.

Canine Welfare Critically Compromised

Inside Wentink's home, investigators located eight dogs kept in cages under unsanitary conditions. The fiscal depute stated these animals were suffering from pain, discomfort, and exposure to disease due to the filthy environment. The neglect extended to an outdoor enclosure where four additional dogs were found amidst large amounts of faeces, with no food or water available.

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Examinations by the Scottish SPCA confirmed widespread disease and neglect across all seized animals. Some dogs displayed signs of psychological distress. Despite receiving veterinary attention from qualified professionals, three dogs and a black mare could not be saved and were put down as a mercy killing.

Illegal Practice And Legal Breaches

Bernard Wentink admitted to seven breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act and one breach of the Veterinary Surgeons Act. He had carried out veterinary procedures on horses as part of his stud business for more than 15 years without holding the required legal qualifications. Fiscal depute Katie Allen argued to the court that the poor condition of the animals would have been obvious to any reasonable owner.

Sentencing Scheduled For Early December

Scotland's Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentencing until December 1 to allow for further assessments. In his remarks to the court, Sheriff Livingston stated that imprisonment was uppermost in his mind but acknowledged he would consider all other sentencing alternatives available under the law. This decision marks the final stage in a case that highlights severe failures in animal welfare oversight in Lanarkshire.