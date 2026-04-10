Student Faces Hate Crime Charge Over Tea Towel Comment About Headscarf

A Royal Holloway University student is facing potential hate crime charges and suing the university after making a comment about a Palestinian activist's headscarf. The case highlights issues of free speech, potential hate speech, and university responsibilities.

A Royal Holloway University student, Brodie Mitchell , is facing potential hate crime charges following an incident at the university's Fresher's Fair in September. The controversy stems from a comment he made comparing the keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian headscarf worn by Huda El-Jamal , the president of the Friends of Palestine Society, to a tea towel .

Mitchell, a second-year politics and international relations student who identifies as a 'non-Jewish Zionist,' was temporarily suspended by the university as a result of the incident. The case has been reported to the police as a hate crime, and authorities have now referred the file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for review, which will determine if charges will be filed. The incident has also sparked a legal battle, with Mitchell suing the university, alleging a breach of its contractual obligations. He claims his suspension led to a loss of teaching time and will delay his degree completion. This complex situation highlights the delicate balance between freedom of speech, potential hate speech, and the university's responsibility to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all students. \The situation began when Mitchell and El-Jamal were engaged in a verbal exchange at the Fresher's Fair. According to Mitchell, El-Jamal initially made remarks he considered antisemitic, including calling him a 'wannabe Jew' and commenting on his lack of a kippah, a traditional Jewish head covering. In response to these comments, Mitchell stated that he made the remark about the tea towel, later acknowledging that his comment was 'poorly expressed and inappropriate' in an email to the university. Mitchell maintains that his comment was solely related to politics and not directed at El-Jamal's race or religion. He further clarifies that he has been 'cancelled' on social media platforms for his opinion. He has expressed his willingness to apologize to El-Jamal. Gemma White KC, representing Royal Holloway, has asserted that the university acted reasonably and proportionally in responding to Mitchell's comment, emphasizing that his right to free speech did not excuse his behavior. The Free Speech Union is supporting Mitchell's legal challenge. The university defends its actions, stating it was obliged to follow its established conduct procedures in response to a formal complaint from a student. \Legal proceedings are underway, with a three-day High Court hearing scheduled for June. At a pre-trial hearing in December, Mitchell described the events leading up to his comment. Dr. Nick Barratt, the chief student officer at Royal Holloway, emphasized the university's commitment to protecting students from harassment and discrimination. He also highlighted that Mitchell has not denied the behavior under investigation. The university maintains that its actions were aligned with its duty to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment. The police investigation is ongoing, with a spokesperson for Surrey Police confirming that a report of a hate crime was received. This case raises critical questions about the limits of free speech, the definition of hate speech, and the role of universities in managing potentially offensive comments. It underscores the challenges faced by universities in navigating complex issues of identity, politics, and potential discrimination, within a diverse student body





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hate Crime Free Speech Royal Holloway Palestine Antisemitism University Brodie Mitchell Huda El-Jamal Tea Towel Keffiyeh Crown Prosecution Service Discrimination

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I hate to say that Euphoria loses its way in season 3Launching the careers of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, HBO's Euphoria excelled in its first two seasons - but season three is different.

Read more »

Cops deployed “hate crime spies” to monitor anti-immigrant protests in Scotland nearly 150 timesOfficers kept tabs on protests outside Scots hotels housing asylum seekers in Falkirk, Perth, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, so hate crimes were “identified and dealt with appropriately”.

Read more »

People are going to hate me no matter what I do - that's a them problemBecki Jones has been back posting on TikTok for a few months, but now she tells the ECHO why this time is different

Read more »

Love Them Or Hate Them, Capri Pants Are Back For SpringWait, could capri pants – that marmite nostalgic trouser style – actually solve transitional dressing woes? Vogue unpacks the capri pant trend.

Read more »

Student Faces £21,000 Loan Repayment After Being Deemed IneligibleA student, Agata Wiznefska, is facing a demand to repay a £21,000 maintenance loan after being told she was ineligible, leaving her 'overwhelmed and scared'. Thousands of students at 15 universities are affected by the issue, prompting Universities UK to take legal advice to challenge the Department for Education and the Student Loans Company's actions.

Read more »

Cops arrest '15th Lyons gang suspect' as part of probe that took down Steven LyonsA 34-year-old has been arrested and faces allegations connected to serious organised crime offences.

Read more »