Student Faces Potential Hate Crime Charge Over Keffiyeh Comment

A Royal Holloway student is under investigation for a potential hate crime after comparing a Palestine activist's keffiyeh to a tea towel. The incident has led to police involvement and a court case, raising questions about free speech and discrimination.

A student at Royal Holloway , University of London, could face a hate crime charge following an incident at the Fresher's Fair in September. The student, 20-year-old Brodie Mitchell, who identifies as a 'non-Jewish Zionist,' made a comment comparing the keffiyeh scarf worn by Huda El-Jamal, the university's president of the Friends of Palestine Society, to a tea towel.

The comment has led to a police investigation and the submission of a file to the Crown Prosecution Service, which will determine if charges will be brought against Mitchell. The incident has sparked a complex legal and ethical debate, highlighting the tensions surrounding freedom of speech, alleged hate speech, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.\Mitchell claims the comment was made in response to what he perceived as a prior offensive remark from El-Jamal. He alleges that El-Jamal called him a 'wannabe Jew' and referenced his lack of a kippah. In response, Mitchell made the controversial remark about the keffiyeh. Mitchell was subsequently suspended by the university for nine weeks while an investigation was carried out. He has since been allowed to return to campus. Mitchell is also taking the university to court, alleging breach of contract due to his suspension. He claims the suspension has delayed his degree completion and resulted in a loss of teaching time. A High Court hearing is scheduled for June. The case brings into focus the university's response to the incident, with the institution stating that it acted reasonably, proportionately, and fairly in its response. The university maintains that the student's right to free speech did not excuse the seriousness of the 'tea towel' comment. The Free Speech Union is supporting Mitchell in his legal action.\The university's stance underscores its commitment to providing a safe and non-discriminatory environment for all students. Dr Nick Barratt, the chief student officer at Royal Holloway, emphasized that the university was obligated to follow its established conduct procedures after a formal complaint was made. The university also noted that no formal complaint has been made against El-Jamal, but any such allegation would also be investigated. The case illustrates the challenges universities face in balancing freedom of expression with the need to protect students from harassment and discrimination. The investigation by Surrey Police is ongoing, with a spokesperson confirming that a report of a hate crime was received. The Crown Prosecution Service will ultimately decide whether the comment warrants criminal charges, adding another layer of complexity to this already sensitive situation





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Hate Crime Free Speech Royal Holloway Palestine Keffiyeh Antisemitism Discrimination University Legal

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