Kevin Stewart was sentenced to six years in prison for holding two female university students hostage in their Sunderland flat. He posed as a tenant, armed himself with an air gun and knife, and threatened to rape and kill them before police were alerted by a returning housemate.

A chilling court case in Sunderland has revealed the harrowing ordeal of two university students who were held hostage by an armed man who had successfully infiltrated their home by posing as a prospective tenant.

Kevin Stewart, a twenty-six-year-old resident of Sunderland, was invited into a student flat for a viewing of a spare room. However, the situation quickly deteriorated into a terrifying nightmare when Stewart produced an air gun, a knife, and condoms, using these weapons to threaten the two female students with rape and murder.

Also read We don't need no education platform evolution. Hey, Redmond, leave those kids alone

Hostage Ordeal Inside Bedroom

The Newcastle Crown Court heard that over the course of two hours, the terrified victims were forced to remain in a bedroom, their phones were confiscated to prevent them from calling for help, and they were subjected to repeated death threats and sexual coercion. The ordeal only ended when another housemate returned to the property and heard the victims crying and pleading for mercy from within one of the rooms, prompting her to call the police immediately.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, officers found the two students in a state of extreme distress, crying hysterically and suffering from profound shock. Stewart, who admitted to charges of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offense, false imprisonment, and possessing an imitation firearm with intent, was sentenced to six years in prison by Recorder David Gordon.

Advertisement

The judge emphasized the severity of the crime, noting that Stewart had made explicit death threats and created an atmosphere of lasting fear for the victims. Recorder Gordon stated that the incident clearly involved an intent to commit rape, an intention that Stewart reiterated on numerous occasions during the confrontation.

Imitation Firearm Caused Terror

The presence of the imitation firearm and the knife was cited as a primary cause of the extreme fear experienced by the two young women, who genuinely believed they were facing a life-threatening situation from a professional criminal, unaware that the weapon was merely a BB gun. The prosecution, led by Michael Bunch, detailed how Stewart tricked his way into the property with the sole intention of forcing the women into sexual activity.

Once inside, he commanded one student to enter a bedroom and soon demanded that both surrender their mobile phones. He warned them against shouting or screaming, claiming to have a silencer for his gun, and presented them with a brutal choice: remove their clothes or be struck unconscious and assaulted regardless. Although one victim attempted to reason with him, causing Stewart to momentarily lower his weapon, he soon brandished a knife to reassert his control.

Victim Impact Statement Details

In a victim impact statement, one student described experiencing terror she would never forget, recalling how Stewart repeatedly vowed to rape and kill them. She expressed the genuine fear that this could be the last day of her life.

Advertisement

The defense highlighted Stewart's diagnoses of autism, ADHD, and a learning disability, arguing that the behavior was out of character and that he harbored no intention of carrying out the physical violence, though the court ruled that his actions had caused lasting trauma and required a significant custodial sentence to reflect the gravity of the threat posed to the victims' safety and psychological well-being.