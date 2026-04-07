Student Loan Interest Rates to Be Capped at 6% from September

The government will cap student loan interest rates at 6% from September, aiming to protect borrowers from rising costs amid inflation and global economic uncertainty. This move addresses concerns about the current system, where rates are linked to RPI and have recently peaked at 9%.

The Department for Education has announced a cap on student loan interest rates, effective from September. The new policy will limit interest on Plan 2 and Plan 3 student loans to a maximum of 6%, addressing concerns about rising costs faced by graduates. This decision comes amidst significant debate regarding the fairness and affordability of the current student loan system, particularly in light of inflation and the potential economic impacts of global events.

\The current system links student loan interest rates to the Retail Price Index (RPI), which has led to rates fluctuating and reaching as high as 9%. This has fueled widespread calls for reform, including demands for reduced rates, caps, or even the complete scrapping of student loans. While the 6% cap represents a reduction from the recent peak, it is still double the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate of 3%, a measure often considered a more accurate reflection of consumer pressure. Skills minister Jacqui Smith emphasized the government's commitment to protect borrowers in this already unfair system, especially amid anxieties caused by the Iran war and other global uncertainties, stating that the cap offers immediate protection against the consequences of faraway conflicts. The government's decision to implement the cap responds to the evolving economic landscape and its effect on graduates. \Plan 2 student loans encompass those taken out for undergraduate courses and Postgraduate Certificates of Education (PGCE) from September 1, 2012, in Wales and between September 1, 2012, and July 31, 2023, in England. Plan 3 loans apply to postgraduate master's or doctoral courses for borrowers in England and Wales. The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has faced mounting pressure to reform Plan 2 loans following her budget last year, which froze the salary threshold at £29,385 for three years, beginning in April. Although initially defending the system as 'fair,' she later acknowledged its flaws, though indicating immediate changes weren't a priority. Furthermore, various political figures have offered differing solutions, including proposals to limit interest to RPI inflation and even calls for writing off billions in student loan debt. The government's move signals an effort to mitigate the financial burden on students and graduates, while simultaneously navigating complex economic and political pressures regarding the student loan system





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Interest rates on Plan 2 and 3 student loans to be capped at 6%From September 1, interest on plan 2 and 3 student loans will be capped at six per cent instead of RPI plus three, in a bid to protect borrowers, the Government said

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