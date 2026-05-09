Students Stage Counter-Protest Against Teachers' Strike During GCSE Exam Season

Highlighting the counter-protest by students at Connaught School for Girls against teachers participating in an ongoing strike during the GCSE exam season. The industrial action, led by members of the National Education Union (NEU), began on April 21 and has caused disruption to the school.

Students at Connaught School for Girls have staged a counter-protest against teachers taking part in an ongoing strike, with pupils urging striking teachers to return to classrooms during the GCSE exam season.

Critics accuse teachers of dismissing students' concerns, while school leaders claim the actions are also tied to an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving a unionised staff member. The industrial action, led by members of the National Education Union (NEU), began on April 21 and is currently scheduled to continue until at least June 8, with proposed redundancies, workload pressures, pay cuts, and the removal of subjects from the curriculum being the main dispute points.

The dispute has caused major disruption across the school, with many pupils outside Year 11 remaining at home during parts of the action, and has drawn concern from local authorities. Support for the strike remains strong among union activists and some former pupils, while some parents have publicly condemned the walkouts





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Connaught School For Girls Teachers' Strike GCSE Exam Season Disruption Industrial Action National Education Union (NEU) Redundancies Workload Pressures Pay Cuts Curriculum Removal School Leaders Teachers' Concerns Investigation Into Misconduct Allegations Uesve Representatives School Administration Council Spokesperson

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