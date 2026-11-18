New research from Austria reveals severe COVID-19 symptoms correlate with lower cognitive scores in adolescents, particularly affecting girls' verbal abilities.

A recent investigation published in Scientific Reports examines the potential links between adolescent cognitive performance and previous coronavirus disease 2019 infections. Researchers from the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences in Austria analyzed data to determine if infection frequency or severity impacts the mental capabilities of teenagers aged twelve to sixteen.

Severe Symptoms Impact Reasoning Skills

The study found that adolescents reporting more severe COVID-19 symptoms achieved lower scores in logical reasoning and numerical ability tests. This negative association was particularly pronounced among girls, who exhibited significantly lower verbal performance compared to their peers with milder illness histories. However, neither the simple occurrence of an infection nor the total frequency of past infections showed a statistically significant link to overall cognitive performance metrics.

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Austria-Based Research Methodology

This cross-sectional study involved 3,860 adolescents living in Lower Austria, with a mean age of 13.5 years. Data collection occurred between April and October 2024 through the WKNÖ Educational Information Centre in collaboration with the Austrian Institute for Economic Development. Participants provided written informed consent, and all assessments were conducted in German under standardized laboratory conditions to ensure data integrity and reliability.

Infection Prevalence and Severity Metrics

Data indicated that 83.9 percent of the participants had experienced at least one SARS-CoV-2 infection, with an average of 1.6 infections among those who reported counts. Symptom severity was rated on a nine-point scale, yielding an average score of 2.9 out of 9 for those who self-assessed their worst illness. Statistical analysis revealed no significant gender differences in infection prevalence, frequency, or the severity of reported symptoms across the entire cohort.

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Cognitive and Motor Testing Procedures

The Inventory for Testing Cognitive Capabilities assessed five distinct areas: verbal ability, logical reasoning, numerical ability, visual-spatial ability, and long-term memory. Fine motor skills were evaluated using the Motorische Leistungsserie, which measured tapping speed and finger dexterity. A computerized choice-reaction test further examined information processing speed during mentally demanding tasks, focusing specifically on the number of errors made by participants.

Regression Analysis and Gender Differences

Multivariate regression models demonstrated that symptom severity was associated with lower performance in logical reasoning, numerical ability, and verbal ability among girls. While lower numerical ability correlated with increasing symptom severity for both genders combined, the relationship was considerably weaker among boys. Verbal ability showed a distinct gender-specific association, highlighting the need for further large-scale research to clarify these developmental differences and the potential long-term educational impacts on students.