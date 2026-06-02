Study Finds Five-Minute In-Person Prayer Session Significantly Reduces Pain and Anxiety in Primary Care Patients

A randomized controlled trial from the University of Maryland School of Medicine published in Annals of Family Medicine reveals that a five-minute session of proximal intercessory prayer (PIP) delivered by a trained volunteer significantly reduced pain and anxiety in primary care patients compared to a music control group. The study, involving 180 patients, suggests PIP as a practical, non-pharmacologic complement to conventional care, especially for underserved populations. Researchers note the intervention was effective regardless of patient faith, and while limitations exist, the findings add to evidence on prayer's impact on brain function and health.

A groundbreaking randomized controlled trial conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine demonstrates that a brief, in-person prayer intervention can lead to measurable reductions in both pain and anxiety among primary care patients.

The study, published in the May/June 2026 issue of the Annals of Family Medicine, focuses on proximal intercessory prayer (PIP), defined as prayer offered directly to another person with physical contact such as laying on of hands. Participants, drawn from a university family medicine practice, reported clinically significant pain (score ≥4 on a 0-10 scale) or anxiety (GAD-7 scale).

After their medical appointments, 180 patients were randomly assigned to receive either five minutes of Christian intercessory prayer from a trained volunteer or five minutes of soft music as a control. Follow-up assessments occurred at two and six weeks post-intervention. Key findings indicate that the PIP group experienced significantly greater reductions in pain and anxiety compared to the music control group.

The intervention was noted as safe, effective, and well-received by participants, positioning it as a low-cost, non-pharmacologic adjunct to standard medical care. The study's relevance is underscored by the fact that prayer is the most common form of complementary medicine in the United States, used by 43% of Americans, with 62% of those identifying as Christian.

Despite this prevalence, rigorous clinical trials of in-person intercessory prayer have been limited, making this research among the first well-powered RCTs conducted in a typical primary care environment. Lead author Dr. Katherine Jacobson, Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine, emphasizes that PIP may offer particular benefits for underserved populations, who often have limited access to conventional pain and anxiety treatments.

Co-author Dr. Joshua W. Brown, Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Indiana University, adds that the prayer intervention proved effective irrespective of the patient's personal faith or lack thereof. Dr. Brown, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor early in his neuroscience career, has long investigated the medical benefits of prayer and details these studies in his new book, Proving a Miracle (Harper, 2026).

He notes that research, including neuroimaging studies, suggests prayer can alter brain function in ways that promote health. The study population, however, was predominantly Black, female, and low-income-reflective of the clinic's patient base but limiting broader generalizability. A key methodological challenge is the inability to blind participants or prayer practitioners, which means placebo effects and non-specific factors like human presence and touch cannot be entirely excluded.

The authors recommend future trials include an active control with interpersonal contact and touch but without prayer to isolate PIP's specific effects. The trial was registered (NCT07565142) and approved by the University of Maryland Baltimore Institutional Review Board, with funding from a Global Medical Research Institute MESH Grant. Collaboration included researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Indiana University, and the Global Medical Research Institute





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Proximal Intercessory Prayer Pain Reduction Anxiety Relief Primary Care Complementary Medicine Randomized Controlled Trial Non-Pharmacologic Treatment Underserved Populations University Of Maryland School Of Medicine Annals Of Family Medicine

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