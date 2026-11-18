Researchers analyzed 41,315 participants in the PPMI Online study. The results show strong associations between industrial solvent use and Parkinson's disease.

Researchers have identified a significant link between occupational exposure to industrial solvents and the development of Parkinson's disease. A comprehensive analysis involving more than 41,000 participants suggests that everyday workplace chemicals may contribute to the origins of this debilitating neurological condition.

Study Data and Methodology Details

The investigation utilized data from the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) Online study. Scientists from the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at Tecnológico de Monterrey and the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery at TecSalud's Zambrano Hellion Medical Center in Mexico conducted the research. The cross-sectional study focused on 41,315 participants recruited exclusively from the United States.

Also read Sydney Couch Discovery Links Torso to Drug Trade and Amateur Killers

Participants included 10,297 individuals with a physician-diagnosed diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and 31,018 controls who did not report such a diagnosis. The team evaluated self-reported workplace usage of thirteen specific solvent categories. They required participants to report exposure for at least 100 days over their lifetime to be included in the assessment of chemical risks.

Identified Solvents and Health Risks

Reported exposure to seven individual solvents was associated with higher odds of developing the disease. When all thirteen solvents were assessed simultaneously, positive associations persisted specifically for kerosene, trichloroethylene (TCE), mineral spirits, and carbon tetrachloride.

Advertisement

Participants who reported exposure to a greater number of different solvents exhibited progressively higher odds of Parkinson's disease. The analysis also found individual associations with toluene, jet fuel, and methyl ethyl ketone. These findings highlight the cumulative danger of encountering multiple industrial chemicals in professional settings.

Demographics and Exposure Timelines

The demographic data revealed that most participants were White, representing approximately 90 percent of the cohort. Among those diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, 56 percent were male. The mean age at diagnosis was recorded at 63.5 years. This statistical average helps contextualize the long-term nature of the disease progression.

The study calculated a median estimated 37.5-year interval between initial solvent exposure and diagnosis. This calculation applied to 2,153 participants with Parkinson's disease who reported solvent exposure and provided the necessary age data. More than 99 percent of these participants reported exposure before their diagnosis, although both ages were derived from retrospective information.

Limitations and Future Implications

The fully adjusted analyses included 33,709 individuals after accounting for influences such as sex, educational attainment, household income, smoking status, caffeine intake, and traumatic brain injuries involving loss of consciousness. However, age was not recorded for controls and could not be included in the statistical models. This represents a major limitation since age remains the strongest known risk factor for Parkinson's disease.

Advertisement

Potential inaccuracies in self-reported genetic data and small numbers of exposed genetic variant carriers prevented formal analyses of gene-environment interactions. The findings identify occupational solvent exposure as a potentially modifiable risk factor for the disease. While the results do not establish direct causality, they provide crucial evidence for public health policies aimed at limiting industrial chemical exposure.