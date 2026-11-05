Study Links Plant-Based Dairy Swaps to Iodine Deficiency Risks

New research from The Lancet Planetary Health reveals that replacing dairy with oat or almond milk significantly increases iodine deficiency risks, particularly for women and children.

A comprehensive study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal warns that substituting traditional dairy products with plant-based alternatives like oat milk, almond milk, or coconut yogurt can trigger serious nutrient deficiencies. Researchers from the University of Surrey and Queen's University Belfast found that even modest reductions in cow's milk consumption, such as using oat milk in coffee, significantly elevate the risk of iodine deficiency. This condition is linked to weight gain, memory problems, and chronic fatigue, posing specific dangers to children, adolescents, and pregnant women who require adequate nutrition for brain development.

Impact on Iodine and Calcium Levels

The analysis focused on the dietary intake of 3,500 participants from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey, examining the nutritional content of 164 non-dairy milks, 76 yoghurts, and 67 cheese alternatives. The team discovered that only 12 percent of these plant-based products were fortified with iodine, while 61 percent contained added calcium. Furthermore, just one in five options included riboflavin, and 46 percent contained vitamin B12, leaving consumers vulnerable to multiple micronutrient shortfalls when switching diets.

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Replacing between 20 and 35 percent of dairy products with plant-based alternatives caused a sharp decline in iodine intake across all demographic groups studied. Among teenage girls, the proportion experiencing inadequate iodine levels rose from slightly over half to almost two-thirds after making the switch. For women of childbearing age, the percentage failing to meet iodine requirements increased from 32 percent to 42 percent, highlighting a critical gap in public health protection for this sensitive group.

The consequences become even more severe if all dairy is eliminated from the diet. In scenarios where total dairy replacement occurred, iodine deficiency rates skyrocketed to 80 percent among teenage girls and 72 percent among boys of the same age. Calcium intake also suffered significant drops; while a third of teenage boys already struggle to get enough calcium, removing dairy pushed that figure to nearly half. For teenage girls, the same dietary swap resulted in 70 percent being classified as calcium deficient, increasing their long-term risk of osteoporosis.

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Expert Analysis and Policy Gaps

Dr Sarah Bath, the lead author of the study, emphasized that the United Kingdom is uniquely vulnerable to iodine insufficiency because it lacks an iodine fortification policy, such as universal salt iodisation, which is common in many other nations. She noted that dairy products are one of the richest dietary sources of iodine in the UK, yet many consumers remain unaware of this fact. Without fortification, plant-based alternatives contain very little iodine, creating substantial health risks for individuals who switch to these products without compensating through other dietary means.

Diagnosing iodine deficiency can take years, and patients, predominantly women, often face dismissal of their symptoms by medical professionals. Symptoms are frequently misattributed to depression or menopause rather than the underlying mineral deficiency. Dr Bath explained that unless manufacturers fortify their products, the natural absence of iodine in plant-based milks will continue to cause problems for people relying on them as primary dairy substitutes.

Recommendations for Public Health Safety

To mitigate these risks, researchers concluded that mandatory fortification of plant-based alternatives with key nutrients is essential to protect public health. They also suggested adding iodine to bread as a cost-effective strategy to boost population-wide intake. While many countries successfully fortify salt with iodine to prevent widespread deficiency, UK public health officials have been hesitant to adopt similar measures due to conflicting goals regarding salt consumption reduction.

Dr Katie Nicol, a research fellow and co-author, stressed that nutrition policy must evolve alongside environmental sustainability targets. She argued that shifts toward more sustainable, plant-based diets should not compromise public health outcomes. Fortification of foods represents a viable solution to achieve both goals, but government policy intervention is required to make this happen effectively. Dr Janette Walton added that global nutrition guidelines recommending large shifts away from animal-based diets must carefully consider unintended health consequences for teenage girls and young women.