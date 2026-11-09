Study Links Stopping Type 2 Diabetes Drugs to Higher Heart Risk

New research indicates that patients with type 2 diabetes who discontinue GLP-1 weight loss injections face a significantly elevated risk of heart attack, stroke, and death compared to those who remain on treatment.

Research published in the Lancet Regional Health - Europe journal indicates that patients with type 2 diabetes who discontinue treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists face a significantly elevated risk of cardiovascular events. The study highlights that individuals who stop taking these medications experience approximately twice the risk of non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, or death from any cause compared to those who continue their therapy.

Double The Risk For Stopping Medication

A new analysis identified more than 80,000 people with type 2 diabetes who were prescribed GLP-1 drugs. The study focused on participants who did not have established heart disease at the beginning of the trial to ensure a clear baseline for comparison. The data revealed a stark contrast in outcomes based on adherence to the prescribed medication regimen.

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On average, patients who continued their treatment took a GLP-1 drug for nearly three years. In contrast, those who stopped their medication were on the drug for just over one year before discontinuation. This disparity in duration of use underscores the potential long-term protective effects of continuous therapy for the cardiovascular system in diabetic patients.

The overall results suggested that the risk of a non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, or death from any cause was about twice as high in people who stopped GLP-1 treatment as in those who continued. The research team quantified this risk difference, noting it is the equivalent of about four strokes or heart attacks per 100 people per year among those who stopped, compared with two per 100 among those who continued.

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GLP-1 Mechanism And Health Benefits

GLP-1 receptor agonists are already known to be beneficial for the heart, with previous studies suggesting they can help reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function. These medications are widely used for managing type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss. The mechanism involves mimicking the hormone GLP-1, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.

In addition to direct cardiovascular effects, when people lose weight through these interventions, their blood pressure, inflammation, and cholesterol levels tend to improve, which is good for the heart. The team, which included experts in Italy and from Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, emphasized that the cardiovascular benefits extend beyond simple weight reduction.

Other results suggested that stopping the drugs may impact the heart regardless of whether people then regained weight or if their blood sugar and blood pressure went up. This implies that the cessation of the drug has an immediate or lingering negative effect on cardiovascular health that is not solely dependent on the return of metabolic risk factors like obesity or hypertension.

Expert Caution On Observational Data

Writing in the Lancet Regional Health - Europe journal, the team stressed that the study was observational and it could be that people who stop taking GLP-1 drugs were already in poorer health. The reasons why people stopped were also not taken into account, but may include side effects, cost, or illness such as frailty or cancer. These confounding factors mean that causality cannot be definitively proven from this data alone.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation and consultant cardiologist, said: "These findings suggest that people with type 2 diabetes who stop taking GLP-1 medicines may face a higher risk of future heart attack, stroke or death than those who continue treatment." She noted that more research is needed to understand the impact of stopping these medications and on the benefits and risks of being on them long-term.

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Dr Faye Riley, research communications lead at Diabetes UK, said: "We know that GLP-1 medication can help protect against heart attacks and strokes. This study found that people with type 2 diabetes who stopped taking GLP-1s had a higher risk of heart problems compared to those who continued treatment." However, she added that these findings should be interpreted with caution because the observational nature of the study prevents definitive conclusions about direct causation.

Preventing Stroke And Heart Disease

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said both types of diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure increase the risk of stroke. She added: "Emerging research into GLP-1s is encouraging and adds to growing evidence of their potential benefits beyond blood sugar control and weight management." While further research is needed to understand their role in stroke prevention, these findings highlight the potential for new approaches to reducing stroke risk.

At the same time, tackling existing risk factors of stroke remains essential to reduce the growing burden of stroke. Officials added that poor diet, drinking too much alcohol, smoking and not taking regular exercise were also risk factors of stroke. Dr Babu-Narayan emphasized that for those people who are recommended GLP-1 medicines by a doctor, it is important they are used in conjunction with heart healthy behaviours.

These behaviours include eating a varied and balanced diet with plenty of protein and fibre and getting regular physical activity including strength exercises. Anyone with type 2 diabetes who is considering stopping treatment should speak to their healthcare team first to evaluate the potential risks and benefits in the context of their individual health profile.