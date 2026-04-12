Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Increased Risk of Enlarged Prostate in Men

Research shows a significant correlation between the consumption of ultra-processed foods and the risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in men. The study highlights the negative impact of these foods on prostate health and suggests dietary changes can improve health.

A new study has linked the consumption of ultra-processed foods to an increased risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia ( BPH ), also known as an enlarged prostate, in men. The research, conducted by scientists from Peking University Shenzhen Hospital in China and other centers, examined the dietary habits of a large cohort of British men over a 10-year period.

The findings suggest a significant correlation between the proportion of ultra-processed foods in a man's diet and his likelihood of developing BPH.<\/p>

This study provides further evidence of the detrimental effects of ultra-processed foods and emphasizes the importance of a healthy diet, particularly for men concerned about prostate health. The study's results add to the growing body of literature highlighting the negative impact of these types of foods on overall health, potentially influencing lifestyle choices and healthcare recommendations.The research involved a detailed analysis of the diets of 77,951 British men, all aged over 45.<\/p>

Over the decade-long study, 7,387 participants were diagnosed with BPH. The study's results demonstrated a clear relationship: for every 10% increase in the intake of ultra-processed foods, there was a corresponding 4% increase in the risk of being diagnosed with BPH. Conversely, a 10% increase in the consumption of non-processed plant-based foods was associated with a 9% reduction in the risk of developing BPH.<\/p>

Ultra-processed foods, commonly high in sugar, fat, and salt, include ready meals, soft drinks, and packaged breads. These foods have previously been connected to increased risks of heart disease and certain cancers. The researchers proposed several potential mechanisms for this association, including the triggering of chronic inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which can contribute to prostate enlargement. They also highlighted the potential role of metabolic dysregulation in the development of BPH, emphasizing that ultra-processed foods are often deficient in essential nutrients and fiber while being high in ingredients that disrupt metabolic processes.<\/p>

This research supports the current understanding of how dietary choices impact men's health and suggests that lifestyle changes can play a crucial role in preventative care, particularly for a widespread condition such as BPH.The findings, published in the Nutrition Journal, have been recognized by medical professionals, including Professor Raj Persad, a consultant urological surgeon and andrologist.<\/p>

Professor Persad acknowledged the study's significance, stating that it establishes a clear association between ultra-processed food consumption and an elevated risk of BPH. He emphasized that BPH is significantly more common than prostate cancer and can lead to severe health issues, often requiring medical intervention. This study suggests that making dietary adjustments, specifically by reducing ultra-processed food intake, may be a beneficial and cost-effective strategy for men to protect their prostate health, as well as being a benefit to national healthcare systems.<\/p>

Professor Persad stresses that while this research shows an association and adds valuable information to the field, it doesn't definitively prove cause and effect. He underscores the need for additional research to further confirm these findings. However, given the existing consensus among scientists that ultra-processed foods can adversely impact health, he recommends that men consider adopting healthier eating habits. This would involve prioritizing whole, unprocessed foods.<\/p>

This study further strengthens the existing warnings of ultra-processed foods and gives men the knowledge and incentive to improve their diet, potentially improving their health.<\/p>





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