Study Links Workplace Bending and Walking in Early Pregnancy to Higher Miscarriage Risk

New research from Denmark suggests that prolonged forward bending and extended walking at work during the first trimester may increase miscarriage odds, though experts urge caution due to the observational design and incomplete adjustment for confounders.

A large Danish study involving over 475,000 working women and more than 800,000 pregnancies has investigated the connection between physical activity at work during early pregnancy -the first trimester-and the risk of miscarriage.

While most miscarriages are caused by chromosomal or developmental issues in the embryo, researchers explored whether certain workplace movements might elevate risk. Published in Occupational & Environmental Medicine, the study found that each extra hour spent bending forward per eight-hour workday was linked to a 36 percent higher risk of miscarriage, with a dose-response relationship indicating stronger associations with greater cumulative bending.

Additionally, prolonged walking at work was associated with an 18 percent increased risk per additional hour, though this link was less consistent. The authors propose possible mechanisms such as reduced blood flow to the placenta or disruption of hormonal regulation, but caution that the observational nature of the study precludes definitive conclusions about causality. They also note difficulty in fully accounting for confounding factors like smoking, alcohol, caffeine, and preexisting health conditions including PCOS or thyroid disorders.

Experts stress that these findings should not be interpreted as indicating that normal daily movement during pregnancy is dangerous; rather, they point to prolonged or repetitive forward bending-a relatively uncommon posture in many jobs-as a potential occupational concern. Given that many miscarriages stem from genetic causes unlikely to be affected by such behaviors, and that prior prospective studies have not uniformly corroborated these results, the researchers emphasize the need for further investigation before modifying workplace guidelines.

In the United Kingdom, approximately 250,000 pregnancies end in miscarriage annually, most occurring before 13 weeks. The study underscores a possible workplace-related risk in early pregnancy but stops short of recommending immediate policy changes, calling instead for more robust evidence





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Miscarriage Early Pregnancy Workplace Physical Activity Bending Forward Prolonged Walking Occupational Health Danish Study Placental Blood Flow Hormonal Regulation

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Forward bending at work may raise miscarriage risk during pregnancyBending forwards, and to a lesser extent, walking a lot at work in early pregnancy, may raise the risk of miscarriage, finds a large study of more than 470,000 Danish women, published online in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

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