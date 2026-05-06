Study Reveals Both High and Low Resting Heart Rates Increase Stroke Risk

A groundbreaking study from Imperial College London shows that both very high and very low resting heart rates are linked to an increased risk of stroke, challenging the notion that a lower heart rate always indicates better heart health. The research, which followed 460,000 participants over 14 years, found that those with resting heart rates below 50 bpm had a 25% higher stroke risk, while those with rates at or above 90 bpm faced a 45% increased risk. The findings suggest that resting heart rate could be a valuable tool for assessing stroke risk, particularly in individuals without atrial fibrillation.

A new study from Imperial College London has revealed that both very high and very low resting heart rate s can significantly increase the risk of stroke, challenging the long-held belief that a lower heart rate is always indicative of better heart health .

The research, which followed 460,000 participants from the UK Biobank over approximately 14 years, found that individuals with resting heart rates below 50 beats per minute (bpm) had a 25% higher risk of stroke, while those with rates at or above 90 bpm faced a 45% increased risk. The study, presented at the European Stroke Organisation Conference, is the largest population-level analysis to date on this topic, with 12,290 strokes recorded during the observation period.

The findings suggest that resting heart rate could serve as a valuable additional tool for assessing stroke risk, particularly in individuals without atrial fibrillation, a condition that significantly elevates stroke risk and can overshadow the impact of heart rate. Dr. Dexter Penn, the lead author and a neurologist, emphasized that while atrial fibrillation increases stroke risk fivefold, heart rate remains an important factor in those without this condition. The study also highlighted potential biological mechanisms behind these risks.

Very low heart rates, known as bradycardia, can reduce blood flow to the brain, potentially leading to ischemic strokes, which account for 85% of all stroke cases. Symptoms of bradycardia include dizziness, shortness of breath, and fainting.

On the other hand, very high heart rates may increase stress on blood vessel walls, contributing to both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes. High blood pressure and atherosclerosis, which involves the buildup of fatty material in the arteries, are key factors in this process. Clots can form and travel to the brain, causing a stroke, or elevated heart rates can damage blood vessels, increasing the risk of bleeding.

Professor Alastair Webb, a co-author and expert in stroke medicine, noted that resting heart rate is a simple and widely available measure that should be given more attention in cardiovascular risk assessments. He suggested that extreme heart rates should prompt clinicians to closely examine an individual's overall cardiovascular health and reinforce preventive strategies. The study underscores the importance of maintaining a balanced resting heart rate, with the lowest stroke risk observed in those with rates between 60 and 69 bpm.

While further research is needed to understand how heart rate impacts treatment, the findings offer promising insights into stroke prevention. Resting heart rate is typically measured when the body is at rest, such as while sitting or lying down, and a normal range is between 60 and 100 bpm. Athletes and fit individuals often have lower resting heart rates due to more efficient heart function, which is why regular cardiovascular exercise is recommended to reduce the risk of heart events.

During exercise, it is normal for the heart rate to increase to 130 to 150 bpm or more as the heart works harder to supply oxygen-rich blood to the body





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