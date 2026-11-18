New Northumbria University research shows European portraits of women from 1650-1950 depict progressively slimmer, older women, marking a stark change in aesthetic ideals.

Northumbria University researchers have uncovered a significant transformation in how the female body is depicted in European art over three centuries. Their analysis of more than 600 portraits painted between 1650 and 1950 reveals a consistent shift toward slimmer, less curvaceous, and older-looking female subjects. This finding challenges the notion that modern beauty standards are entirely new, suggesting instead that the preference for a tubular silhouette has deep historical roots.

Evolution of aesthetic ideals in painting

The study conducted by Northumbria University examined 606 European portraits featuring at least one adult, upper-class woman with a partly visible torso. Researchers enlisted 1,570 participants to evaluate these artworks based on perceived waist-to-hip ratio, weight, facial age, and overall body attractiveness. The data indicated that feminine representation became progressively more androgynous and tubular starting from the eighteenth century. This trend marked a distinct departure from visual cues associated with youth and nulliparity that were common in earlier periods.

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Earlier paintings from the late seventeenth century, such as Sir Peter Lely's 1659 portrait of a Lady in Blue Dress, depicted women with fuller curves and younger facial features. By contrast, later works like Sir James Gunn's 1950 painting Conversation Piece at the Royal Lodge, Windsor showed women who were significantly slimmer but appeared older. The perceived waist-to-hip ratio increased over time, even when controlling for perceived facial age and body weight. This suggests a deliberate shift in aesthetic preferences away from physical markers of high reproductive potential.

Shifting perceptions of attractiveness

The researchers noted that the increase in perceived facial age over the three centuries pointed to a progressive de-emphasis on youthfulness in female portraits. This pattern aligns with broader cultural shifts in fashion and media, where slimness and vertical elongation became dominant ideals. The transition from the soft hourglass silhouettes of the 1930s to the heroin chic look of the 1990s reflects this long-term trajectory toward less curvaceous forms. These artistic changes preceded similar trends in cinema and advertising, which later reinforced the same aesthetic norms.

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The study highlights that these changes were not random but followed a coherent pattern across different eras and artistic styles. The portrayal of women in art often mirrors societal values, and this research provides concrete evidence of how those values regarding the female form have evolved. The data suggests that the modern ideal of a slimmer, less explicitly curvaceous body is not a recent invention but part of a centuries-long evolution in aesthetic standards.

Contextualizing with recent body image research

This historical analysis comes shortly after a separate study published in Japanese Psychological Research explored the role of waist-to-bust ratio in perceived attractiveness. That study involved 398 Japanese men aged 20 to 59 who rated computer-generated female silhouettes with varying body proportions. The researchers found that waist-to-bust ratio had a greater impact on attractiveness ratings than waist-to-hip ratio. Women with a lower waist-to-bust ratio, indicating larger breasts relative to the waist, were consistently rated as more attractive.

The most attractive silhouettes in that study featured a waist-to-bust ratio between 0.6 and 0.7. Celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney, and Katy Perry fit this general silhouette. The researchers suggested that a larger bust serves as a sexual signal indicating fertility or reproductive health. This contrast between the portrait study's findings on waist-to-hip ratios and the recent study's focus on bust ratios highlights the complexity of beauty standards.

Impact on modern body perception

The Northumbria University findings provide a crucial historical context for understanding current debates about body image and media representation. By tracing the roots of the slim ideal back to the eighteenth century, the research suggests that these standards are deeply embedded in cultural history. The shift away from cues of youth and high reproductive potential in art may reflect changing social dynamics, economic factors, or gender roles over the past three centuries.

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Perceptions of the ideal female body are closely linked to representations in media, including pop culture, fashion, and politics. As these images continue to evolve, understanding their historical trajectory can help individuals and society navigate contemporary beauty standards more critically. The research from Northumbria University offers valuable insights into how artistic representations have shaped and reflected changing ideas about feminine attractiveness over time.