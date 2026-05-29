Study Reveals Socioeconomic Gap in Menstrual Pain Relief Purchases in England

Research using supermarket loyalty card data shows that lower-income individuals are significantly less likely to buy pain relief with menstrual products, highlighting affordability issues and the need for policy action on menstrual health equity.

A new study published in PLOS Digital Health has revealed significant socioeconomic disparities in the purchase of pain relief alongside menstrual products in England. Using anonymized loyalty card data from a major UK retailer, researchers analyzed over 211 million transactions made by 3.4 million individuals between 2006 and 2015.

The study found that 26.7% of customers buying menstrual products also purchased pain relief in the same transaction, making them nearly four times more likely to buy pain relief on those trips compared to others. The most common interval between consecutive menstrual product purchases was 28 days, validating the method's ability to track cycles.

The strongest predictor of concurrent pain relief purchases was regional income: customers in the lowest-income areas were 32% less likely to buy pain relief with menstrual products than those in the highest-income areas. The authors argue this gap likely reflects financial barriers to over-the-counter medication rather than differences in pain prevalence. They emphasize the need for policy interventions and public health initiatives to address menstrual pain and health equity.

Co-author Dr. James Goulding highlighted the importance of using everyday shopping data to bring overlooked issues like menstrual pain to light. Co-author Dr. Anya Skatova noted that the scale of painkiller purchases was striking and that such evidence can make menstrual pain visible at a population level, supporting systemic change in recognition, treatment, and prioritization in public health





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Menstrual Pain Pain Relief Socioeconomic Disparity Loyalty Card Data Public Health

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