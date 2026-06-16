Study Reveals Why Music Evokes Mixed Emotions in Listeners

Research from the University of Jyväskylä shows that using music for identity expression and emotional experience increases the likelihood of feeling both positive and negative emotions, with younger and culturally independent individuals more prone to such complexity.

A new study from the University of Jyväskylä reveals that experiencing mixed emotions while listening to music is more common than previously thought, challenging the simplistic assumption that sad music only induces sadness and happy music only induces happiness.

The research, led by Margarida Baltazar, Iballa Burunat, and Suvi Saarikallio from the Centre of Excellence in Music, Mind, Body and Brain, aimed to capture the full emotional complexity of musical experiences by allowing participants to report both positive and negative emotions simultaneously. The study, published in the Journal of Research in Personality, analyzed data from 2,137 participants across 84 countries.

Each participant selected a personally meaningful song and rated the intensity of various emotions they felt while listening to it. They also reported their music use patterns, such as for reminiscing, identity formation, and emotion regulation. The findings indicate that the manner in which individuals use music significantly influences whether they experience mixed emotions. Songs listened to for emotional arousal, experiencing the music's conveyed emotions, or expressing personal identity were more likely to elicit both positive and negative feelings.

In contrast, using music primarily for emotion regulation or distraction was associated with fewer mixed emotions. Mixed emotions were also more prevalent among younger adults, people with high emotional reactivity and variability, and those who value spontaneity and flexibility.

Furthermore, individuals with an independent cultural orientation-prioritizing personal goals, achievements, and accepting status differences-reported more mixed emotional experiences. This may be because such individuals are more inclined to use music for identity expression and memory evocation, leading to richer, more complex emotional responses. Overall, the study underscores how individual differences, including age, personality traits, and cultural values, shape the emotional impact of music. Meaningful songs often evoke layered emotions, highlighting the nuanced relationship between listeners and music.

As Baltazar notes, future research could explore how specific musical elements like lyrics, personal memories, mode, timbre, and acoustic features contribute to blended emotions such as happiness mixed with nostalgia. The research team is currently conducting a follow-up study on music and emotions in daily life and invites participation through an online survey, with a chance to win a movie ticket.

This work expands our understanding of why music holds such deep personal significance and how it can simultaneously comfort and stir us in contradictory ways





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Mixed Emotions Music Psychology Emotional Complexity Cultural Orientation Personality Music Listening Habits University Of Jyväskylä

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