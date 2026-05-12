Stunning Photos: King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The King and Queen attended the third garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where they mingled with guests, cracked jokes, and shook hands. The event was attended by hundreds of guests, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, supporting the King. One guest, Virginia Cavill, shared her story with the King, who expressed understanding and humor.

His Majesty King Charles III was the star attraction on Tuesday's Buckingham Palace garden party, where he mingled with guests, cracked jokes, and shook hands.

The event was attended by hundreds of guests, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, supporting the King. One guest, Virginia Cavill, who was in a wheelchair due to a recent ankle injury, shared her story with the King, who expressed understanding and humor. The royals looked glamorous for the party, with Charles in his morning suit and Queen Camilla in an Anna Valentine dress.

The event is the third of Buckingham Palace's garden parties, with around 8,000 guests attending each one on a strictly invite-only basis. The dress code for such parties is for gentlemen to wear morning dress or lounge suits, while women wear day dress, usually with hats or fascinators. The photos and video of the party received positive comments from HELLO! 's followers, praising the 'classy' couple





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Buckingham Palace Garden Party King Charles III Queen Camilla Duke And Duchess Of Gloucester Virginia Cavill Garden Parties Morning Suit Anna Valentine Dress Dress Code Royal News Royal Couple

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